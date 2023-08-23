 Phoenix New Times welcomes new membership manager, adds more perks | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Membership

Phoenix New Times welcomes new membership manager, adds more perks

Our members help us continue to provide free, independent journalism to Phoenix. And we have a new leader — and perks — to help our membership grow.
August 23, 2023
We're growing our membership program and adding perks to help support our local, independent journalism.
We're growing our membership program and adding perks to help support our local, independent journalism. Allie Seidel
Share this:
We have a growing community of Phoenix New Times members who support our newsroom by giving any amount, either through a one-time or recurring contribution. Thanks to this support, we are able to continue our mission of providing free journalism to Phoenix and surrounding communities. And we have some updates to share.

In June, we welcomed Lily Black to the team as our membership manager to lead and build out this initiative. Black oversees our readership revenue program for Phoenix New Times and all of Voice Media Group’s publications, which include Denver Westword, Dallas Observer and Miami New Times. She moved to Colorado from North Carolina in 2019 after graduating from the University of North Carolina Asheville with a degree in music business management.

Black has years of experience working in nonprofit fundraising and membership development, previously with Amp the Cause and Swallow Hill Music. Her background in music-centered event management overlaps with her love for the arts, culture and community engagement.

With her help, we are happy to announce a partnership with Mountain Shadows Resort. Support Phoenix New Times by joining as a recurring member before Sept. 22 for a chance to win a two-night stay package. (Once you join, you'll automatically be entered to win.) Our members can also expect more community partnerships like this one, along with members-only events and an ad-free website experience, as a way to show our appreciation. Stay tuned for more details.

About Phoenix New Times’ membership program

click to enlarge Woman smiles with long red hair and bangs
Lily Black joined Phoenix New Times and Voice Media Group in June as membership manager.
Lily Black

From the day it was founded in 1970, Phoenix New Times has been free to our readers. We remain dedicated to providing our local journalism at no charge. How can we do it? We've always relied on advertisers to generate the revenue that make our rent and pay our staff. Most of those advertisers were local mom-and-pops, and their support meant we were able to give our newspapers away.

In recent years, media organizations large and small have been hit by a perfect storm of financial pressures. As readers shifted from print to online, advertising rates dropped. Tech giants began sucking up most of the remaining local advertising dollars. This shifting market has led us to completely rethink how we operate.

We remain committed to keeping our journalism free and avoiding paywalls or mandatory subscriptions. But the long-term challenges that organizations like ours face in generating advertising dollars aren't going away.

We want to keep covering the Valley the way it deserves to be covered. That means remaining independent and avoiding paywalls — but still bringing in enough money to fund our journalism.

Don’t just take our word for it, our membership program got a shout-out from Jimmy Eat World in 2021:

"Phoenix New Times has always been a big supporter of our band. It was a huge deal when a local band got a mention growing up. And now they could use support to continue as an independent source for local news & culture," the band said in a Facebook post.

What’s your reason? I hope you’ll consider becoming a member, and share any feedback or reasons for giving with Lily Black at [email protected].
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

20 more Arizona cops investigated for misconduct by state watchdog

Police

20 more Arizona cops investigated for misconduct by state watchdog

By Katya Schwenk
An A to Z guide of State Farm Stadium’s most unheard of rules

Sports

An A to Z guide of State Farm Stadium’s most unheard of rules

By Ryan Yousefi
Phoenix police video shows how car crash turned into fatal shooting

Police

Phoenix police video shows how car crash turned into fatal shooting

By Katya Schwenk
Mustang Pauly: Sheriff stocks traffic unit with muscle cars, BMW bikes

Police

Mustang Pauly: Sheriff stocks traffic unit with muscle cars, BMW bikes

By O'Hara Shipe
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation