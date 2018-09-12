Phoenix to Review 'Sound Cannon' Purchase Decision After New Times Article

Phoenix wants to take more time to research Long Range Acoustic Devices, sometimes called “sound cannons,” before making any decisions on whether to buy two of them.

The Public Safety and Veterans Subcommittee was originally scheduled to discuss the Phoenix Police Department's LRAD purchase request on September 12.

The LRAD proposal was removed from the subcommittee agenda on Monday morning, City Council spokesperson Nickolas Valenzuela said. That morning, Phoenix New Times had published an article about the proposal, noting instances in which police departments have used a pain-inducing tone from LRADs to disperse protesters.