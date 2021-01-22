Poll: GOP Congressman Andy Biggs Is Slipping With Voters After Capitol Riot

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Voters in Arizona's 5th Congressional District, which covers parts of Mesa and Gilbert, don't think too highly of their Republican Congressman Andy Biggs due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a new poll found.

Biggs has been accused of helping plan the pro-Donald Trump rally that led to a mob storming the Capitol. Ali Alexander, a conservative activist who has promoted the baseless conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Trump — said in a recent video that Biggs and Republican Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, who represented CD4 in Prescott, that the congressmen "schemed up of putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting." Meanwhile, Biggs and Gosar allegedly asked Trump for pardons for their roles in planning the riot, according to a CNN report.

Biggs has denied that he helped plan the rally. But that hasn't stopped Arizona Democrats from asking for a federal investigation into their conduct. A left-leaning government watchdog group has also requested investigations into Biggs and Gosar.

The controversy seems to be having an effect on voters in Biggs' district, according to the poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights, a Phoenix-based polling firm. The survey of 500 voters in the Biggs' district showed that six in 10 voters want the congressman to resign if the allegations are true, while seven in 10 voters want congressional or U.S. attorney investigations into his potential involvement in the riot.

“Voters across the CD5 spectrum were appalled by the actions of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol,” Mike Noble, chief of research at OH Predictive Insights said a news release. “Andy Biggs may have to explain to his constituents whether he was involved in the planning of the event as alleged.”

Naturally, there is a partisan split on voters' views on Biggs. Almost 95 percent of Democratic voters think that Biggs should resign if the allegations are true, while only 44 percent of Republicans hold the same position. However, 17 percent of Republicans also said that they were unsure of what Biggs should do, and only 39 percent said definitely that he should not resign. Meanwhile, 63 percent of independents agreed that Biggs should step down if the allegations are substantive.

Voters in Biggs' congressional district aren't responding well to his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. Screenshot via OH Predictive Insights

Additionally, 61 percent of Republicans want a congressional investigation into Biggs' conduct, while 58 percent of Republicans want an investigation conducted by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Similarly, around 60 percent of independents want a congressional inquiry and a federal investigation.

Daniel Stefanski, Biggs' deputy chief of staff, did not respond to New Times' request for comment.