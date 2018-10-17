Ex-Cop Sues New York Newspaper For Publishing Facts

A former Maricopa County law enforcement official sued a New York newspaper on Tuesday, claiming the paper libeled him when it printed verifiable facts about his career.

The publicity-obsessed cop, who came in dead-last in a three-way GOP primary election for national office this year, believes the newspaper intentionally damaged his chances to win a race for the same office in 2020. He believes that damage is worth $147 million, more than double the amount his racial profiling cost the county over nearly a quarter century.