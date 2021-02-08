In Scottsdale, a Vaccination Clinic Opens in a Former Brewery

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Attention, people 75 years and older who've had trouble booking COVID-19 vaccinations in Arizona: As of today — Monday, February 8 — a new vaccination clinic is open in Scottsdale.
It's located in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center, at 18545 N. Allied Way, in a building that until 2019 housed a Gordon Biersch brewpub.
The clinic is a joint operation between Maricopa County and Passport Health, part of an effort on the part of the county to accelerate the vaccination of seniors in the area. Why a former brewery?
"We have partnerships with local commercial real estate companies that have agreed to open up otherwise vacant spaces for our clinics," says Brian Anderson with Passport Health. "We did the same thing last fall in an effort to vaccinate the public against the flu."
Anderson says they have 8,000 doses available and "plan to vaccinate through Friday or until supplies run out."
For now, vaccinations are only available at the site to individuals 75+ who haven't yet received the first dose. No second doses, in other words.
It's free, but you must register first. Go here to do that.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.