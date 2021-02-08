In Scottsdale, a Vaccination Clinic Opens in a Former Brewery

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Attention, people 75 years and older who've had trouble booking COVID-19 vaccinations in Arizona: As of today — Monday, February 8 — a new vaccination clinic is open in Scottsdale.

It's located in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center, at 18545 N. Allied Way, in a building that until 2019 housed a Gordon Biersch brewpub.

The clinic is a joint operation between Maricopa County and Passport Health, part of an effort on the part of the county to accelerate the vaccination of seniors in the area. Why a former brewery?

"We have partnerships with local commercial real estate companies that have agreed to open up otherwise vacant spaces for our clinics," says Brian Anderson with Passport Health. "We did the same thing last fall in an effort to vaccinate the public against the flu."

Anderson says they have 8,000 doses available and "plan to vaccinate through Friday or until supplies run out."

For now, vaccinations are only available at the site to individuals 75+ who haven't yet received the first dose. No second doses, in other words.

It's free, but you must register first. Go here to do that.