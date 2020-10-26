Scottsdale Is a 'No [N-Word] Zone,' Local Realtor Says on Video

A Scottsdale Realtor has been arrested after a video of him accosting two young Black men outside his condo building with racist language went viral over the weekend.

Scottsdale police said Paul Ng has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

In the video, he walks over to the two men and asks them what they're doing. When one questions his interest and asks him if he knows "a lot of white men are doing racist things in this world, sir" Ng responds: "I am a racist."

"Ok that's fine. So what's your point. Why are you here?" the young man asks.

"Because this is a no [n-word] zone," Ng replies.

When the young man objects, Ng asks him to say that it is not a "no [n-word] zone," which the man does, pointing out that he was there with an uncomfortable laugh.

The young man, Youtuber LilAJDre, then tells Ng he's going to record his video and to step back. After Ng returns to leaf blowing, LilAJDre then points the camera at the business behind Ng and tells people he's associated with it.

The video has since gone viral. A copy posted by celebrity activist Shaun King has racked up 1.3 million views.

A call to that business in the video Monday afternoon was answered by a message clarifying that Ng lives in the building above the store and is not associated with it. The voicemail pointed callers to a follow-up clarification post and said that the store, a Native American goods store called River Trading Post, strongly condemns racism.

A Scottsdale Progress story from last July identifies Ng as a past homeowner's association president in the building and opens with a photo of him standing in the same area the video was taken.

Ng was apparently an independent contractor for Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, a luxury real estate firm, which said in a statement that Ng had been fired and his license severed. The company said he had not sold a home with them in the last two years, but any commissions going further back will be donated to charity.

In an Instagram story, LilAJDre said the move was "greatly appreciated."

A phone number listed for Ng on the Sotheby's website went to voicemail and an email seeking comment sent to a person listed as living at the same address was not immediately returned.

Scottsdale prosecutors did not immediately return a call seeking more information about the charges.

At the end of the video, LilAJDre says to the camera: "And it's ok. We got money and we doing well. He mad."