 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Caught on Video |

Scottsdale Is a 'No [N-Word] Zone,' Local Realtor Says on Video

Erasmus Baxter | October 26, 2020 | 2:51pm
Paul Ng was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.EXPAND
Paul Ng was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.
Instagram
AA

A Scottsdale Realtor has been arrested after a video of him accosting two young Black men outside his condo building with racist language went viral over the weekend.

Scottsdale police said Paul Ng has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

In the video, he walks over to the two men and asks them what they're doing. When one questions his interest and asks him if he knows "a lot of white men are doing racist things in this world, sir" Ng responds: "I am a racist."

Related Stories

"Ok that's fine. So what's your point. Why are you here?" the young man asks.

"Because this is a no [n-word] zone," Ng replies.

When the young man objects, Ng asks him to say that it is not a "no [n-word] zone," which the man does, pointing out that he was there with an uncomfortable laugh.

The young man, Youtuber LilAJDre, then tells Ng he's going to record his video and to step back. After Ng returns to leaf blowing, LilAJDre then points the camera at the business behind Ng and tells people he's associated with it.

The video has since gone viral. A copy posted by celebrity activist Shaun King has racked up 1.3 million views.

A call to that business in the video Monday afternoon was answered by a message clarifying that Ng lives in the building above the store and is not associated with it. The voicemail pointed callers to a follow-up clarification post and said that the store, a Native American goods store called River Trading Post, strongly condemns racism.

A Scottsdale Progress story from last July identifies Ng as a past homeowner's association president in the building and opens with a photo of him standing in the same area the video was taken.

Ng was apparently an independent contractor for Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, a luxury real estate firm, which said in a statement that Ng had been fired and his license severed. The company said he had not sold a home with them in the last two years, but any commissions going further back will be donated to charity.

In an Instagram story, LilAJDre said the move was "greatly appreciated."

A phone number listed for Ng on the Sotheby's website went to voicemail and an email seeking comment sent to a person listed as living at the same address was not immediately returned.

Scottsdale prosecutors did not immediately return a call seeking more information about the charges.

At the end of the video, LilAJDre says to the camera: "And it's ok. We got money and we doing well. He mad."

 
Erasmus Baxter is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.