Senator Martha McSally Said She Was Raped by Air Force Superior

U.S. Senator Martha McSally said for the first time on Wednesday that she was raped by a superior during her service in the Air Force.

McSally, a Republican, served for 22 years before retiring in 2010 as a colonel. She deployed six times in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

During a hearing on sexual assault in the military, McSally alleged that she was raped by a superior officer during her service. She did not provide the name of the officer in question or the date that the alleged incident occurred.