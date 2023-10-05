 The landfill fire in Phoenix gave our air quality stinky, smoky haze | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Environment

Phoenix smells like smoke thanks to this smoldering landfill fire

Eyes watering? Nose burning? Face grimacing? Thank the Salt River Landfill that spontaneously burst into flames.
October 5, 2023
Smoky skies hung over the Valley as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire at the Salt River Landfill.
Smoky skies hung over the Valley as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire at the Salt River Landfill. Arizona Department of Transportation
Share this:
The air quality in metro Phoenix is trash.

That's because a literal trash fire at the Salt River Landfill sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky over the weekend. Spontaneous combustion triggered flames on Saturday at the 200-acre landfill, which is part of the Salt River Indian Reservation about 20 miles east of Phoenix.

Landfill crews responded quickly to the fire, according to Martin Harvier, president of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Harvier said the flames started in a landfill full of green waste, which is nontoxic materials such as leaves, tree branches, grass and unpainted, untreated lumber.

Firefighters from the Salt River Fire Department, public works crews from the reservation and waste contractors worked around the clock to separate the inferno into three manageable blazes so water trucks could slip in to tame the flames, Harvier said.

"The remaining two piles are very well contained," he said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "Currently, there are no open flames."

By Thursday, firefighters had fully extinguished one of the three fires, Harvier said. Now, their priority is to stop the smoldering and snuff out the smoke on the two remaining fires.

"Our teams are fully committed to the safety and well-being of our community and the residents of our neighboring municipalities," Harvier said.

The landfill serves Gilbert, Mesa and Scottsdale, as well as the Salt River Pima-Maricopa and Fort McDowell Yavapai communities.
click to enlarge Phoenix landfill fire Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian community screenshot photo green waste smoke throughout the Valley
Martin Harvier, president of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, said crews "have been working tirelessly to manage this situation."
Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (via Facebook)

When will Phoenix landfill fire smell go away?

Harvier said officials currently are monitoring air quality within and near the Salt River community. The tribe also provides hourly updates on its official website.

Until the air is cleared of any lingering smoke, though, Harvier urged the public to take precautions. That means staying inside, closing windows and doors, wearing face masks and using air purifiers if they are available. Also, limit the amount of time you spend outside, Harvier said.

Officials don't yet know when the lingering landfill fire smell will finally clear out.

The smoky stench is an extra punch to Maricopa County's air quality, which earned an F grade in the American Lung Association's 2023 State of the Air report.

"The Salt River landfill fire is still smoldering," the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said on Wednesday.

The agency said the state's Air Quality Index monitors were in the "good" category.

"If you're seeing/smelling smoke, and are sensitive, limit outdoor activity," ADEQ said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Easterly winds in the coming days should clear any remaining smoke."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Serena O'Sullivan
Serena O'Sullivan joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in September 2023. Prior to joining New Times, she worked as a web editor for KTAR and as a digital content coordinator for Kim Komando's tech news team where she produced news stories, ebooks, marketing materials and social media campaigns. She has also worked as a freelance reporter for local outlets such as JAVA Magazine and Phoenix Dog Magazine. While earning her bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, she was a finalist for the Society of Professional Journalists' 2018 Region 11 Mark of Excellence award for her work on the Curtain Critic column for the Downtown Devil. In her free time, she volunteers for the ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence and the Musical Instrument Museum.
Contact: Serena O'Sullivan

Trending

Abortion-rights supporters launch push for Arizona ballot measure in 2024

Politics

Abortion-rights supporters launch push for Arizona ballot measure in 2024

By Serena O'Sullivan
Kari Lake, Arizona’s never-ending nightmare, jumps into Senate race

Politics

Kari Lake, Arizona’s never-ending nightmare, jumps into Senate race

By TJ L'Heureux
Biden focuses on Arizona with new ad featuring Phoenix carpenter

Politics

Biden focuses on Arizona with new ad featuring Phoenix carpenter

By TJ L'Heureux
Diamondbacks must bring the lumber to win Wild Card series

Sports

Diamondbacks must bring the lumber to win Wild Card series

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation