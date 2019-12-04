Court: Yuma Judge Was Wrong to Deny Transgender Man's Name Change

A judge erred in denying a transgender man's request to officially change his name solely because he wants legal documents to reflect his gender transition, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Sebastian Tomas Valentine walked into a Yuma County Superior Courthouse and attempted to change his name. Formerly known as Valeria Stephany Cortez, Valentine already had been using his new name for some time.

He checked five boxes indicating the name change was solely for his "best interests," that he understood his new name would not release him from legal obligations, that he was not requesting a name change to commit fraud, that he had not been convicted of a felony, and that he was not facing any pending criminal charges.

At the bottom of the four-page form, Valentine wrote on a line explaining why he was requesting a name change: "I am transitioning and want my documents to match my identity."

Six days later, on February 26, Yuma County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Kenworthy denied Valentine's name change application for "failure to show cause." Kenworthy did not hold a hearing or provide any further explanation for the denial.

Valentine appealed the denial with representation from the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and the Southern Arizona Gender Alliance.

That was a misapplication of Arizona law, according to the opinion released by the appeals court. Three appellate judges agreed that Arizona's name-change statute does not require an applicant to "show cause." In addition, the judges ruled that the law "does not permit the superior court to deny a person's name-change request only because the person wants the new name to reflect a gender transition."

Abby Jensen, the legal director of the Southern Arizona Gender Alliance, told Phoenix New Times that the appellate opinion should send a message to judges who wrongly "act as gatekeepers in determining whether someone's request to change their name is legitimate."

"This is especially important to transgender people, because sometimes judges think that someone who was assigned male at the time they were born would be fraudulent if they had a name that most people associate with a woman," added Jensen, a transgender woman who also serves as an appellate attorney for the Pima County Defender’s Office.

According to Jensen, Kenworthy denied Valentine's application while the judge was holding up another name change application for a transgender man based on his failure to show proof of gender reassignment surgery. While Arizona law requires proof of surgery to change one's gender marker on a birth certificate, no such proof is required to change one's name.

"It seems the judge just didn’t want to deal with transgender people asking for name changes," Jensen said. Kenworthy eventually relented, according to Jensen, and allowed the name change.