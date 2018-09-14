If a Tree Is Felled in Phoenix, Will the City Council React?

A citizen-led effort is trying to push the city of Phoenix to make good on an 8-year-old plan to use more trees for shade.

It all began in November 2017, when two companies chopped down eight trees in Renaissance Square in downtown Phoenix. Public outcry followed, and six months later, vocal locals had spurred the city to pull together a formal group that is supposed to help transform Phoenix into a shadier, more tree-filled city.

Now, one of the problems is how — or if — the city will enforce the tree-friendlier vision it professes to support. If a tree is felled in Phoenix, against city-approved plans or other codes, will the city consider that a violation?

“I think it’s very unlikely that the city could say, ‘You can’t remove a tree,’” said Sarah Porter, a lawyer and a co-chair of that group, the eight-member Urban Heat Island/Tree and Shade Subcommittee, which met Thursday at City Hall. Nearly 30 people, including members of the public, packed into a small conference room on the 14th floor.