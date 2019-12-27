UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019

If you drive a car in the Valley — and odds are you do — then you've probably guffawed, gawked, or groaned at at least a few vanity plate whiles waiting oh-so-patiently at red lights or politely not-riding the tail of the car in front of you.
Or maybe you have your own vanity plate. Good for you!
Today, we bring you a random collection of awesome vanity plates from around the Valley seen in 2019.
But first, we'd like to give a shout out to the plate that inspired this project: JIAOZI. This is one of the most important words in Mandarin a non-Chinese speaker can learn. It means "dumpling."
Unfortunately we were unable to snap a photo of JIAOZI at the time. But thank you, JIAOZI, wherever, whoever you are, and bon appétit.
Now, the Plates
This is how we feel every day ...
True commitment.
Not creepy ...
Unicorns don't believe in you, either.
Second place is the first to lose.
We couldn't agree more!
Go Gotham ...
... and Clark Kent.
Priorities.
Thanks for the reminder.
Parked right at the base of Camelback Mountain. We can't help but remember this video.
Garden of Eve.
What?
