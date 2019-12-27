 


  • Herban Planet
  •  
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Unicorns don't believe in you, either.
Unicorns don't believe in you, either.
New Times staff

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019

Elizabeth Whitman | December 27, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

If you drive a car in the Valley — and odds are you do — then you've probably guffawed, gawked, or groaned at at least a few vanity plate whiles waiting oh-so-patiently at red lights or politely not-riding the tail of the car in front of you.

Or maybe you have your own vanity plate. Good for you!

Today, we bring you a random collection of awesome vanity plates from around the Valley seen in 2019.

But first, we'd like to give a shout out to the plate that inspired this project: JIAOZI. This is one of the most important words in Mandarin a non-Chinese speaker can learn. It means "dumpling."

Unfortunately we were unable to snap a photo of JIAOZI at the time. But thank you, JIAOZI, wherever, whoever you are, and bon appétit.

Now, the Plates

This is how we feel every day ...

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

True commitment.

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

Not creepy ...

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

Unicorns don't believe in you, either.

Unicorns don't believe in you, either.
Unicorns don't believe in you, either.
New Times staff

Second place is the first to lose.

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

We couldn't agree more!

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

Go Gotham ...

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

... and Clark Kent.

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

Priorities.

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

Thanks for the reminder.

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

Parked right at the base of Camelback Mountain. We can't help but remember this video.

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

Garden of Eve.

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff

What?

UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019
New Times staff
 
Elizabeth Whitman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times.

