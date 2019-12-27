UHYIKES, IM RAD: The Winningest Arizona Vanity Plates From 2019

Unicorns don't believe in you, either.

If you drive a car in the Valley — and odds are you do — then you've probably guffawed, gawked, or groaned at at least a few vanity plate whiles waiting oh-so-patiently at red lights or politely not-riding the tail of the car in front of you.

Or maybe you have your own vanity plate. Good for you!

Today, we bring you a random collection of awesome vanity plates from around the Valley seen in 2019.

But first, we'd like to give a shout out to the plate that inspired this project: JIAOZI. This is one of the most important words in Mandarin a non-Chinese speaker can learn. It means "dumpling."

Unfortunately we were unable to snap a photo of JIAOZI at the time. But thank you, JIAOZI, wherever, whoever you are, and bon appétit.

Now, the Plates

This is how we feel every day ...

New Times staff

True commitment.

New Times staff

Not creepy ...

EXPAND New Times staff

Unicorns don't believe in you, either.

EXPAND Unicorns don't believe in you, either. New Times staff

Second place is the first to lose.

EXPAND New Times staff

We couldn't agree more!

EXPAND New Times staff

Go Gotham ...

EXPAND New Times staff

... and Clark Kent.

EXPAND New Times staff

Priorities.

EXPAND New Times staff

Thanks for the reminder.

EXPAND New Times staff

Parked right at the base of Camelback Mountain. We can't help but remember this video.

EXPAND New Times staff

Garden of Eve.

New Times staff

What?