Warming Up the Crowd for Trump, Governor Doug Ducey Blasts Democrats

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey urged a crowd at Friday's Donald Trump rally in Mesa to support down-ballot Arizona Republicans in the midterms.

“Today, under President Trump, our economy is booming thanks to historic tax reform,” Ducey said, who was one of the speakers on stage before Trump.

He said that Trump is “wiping away useless regulations and has set the American economy free.”

Ducey raised the specter of “activist judges” and said that Republicans are grateful for Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, both Trump appointees.

Leaning into one of his campaign themes against Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia, Ducey said the Trump administration is securing the Southern border.

Democrats like Garcia, Ducey said, want to abolish ICE, pull back the National Guard, and erase the wall on the southern Arizona border with Mexico.

“Is that the Arizona you want to imagine?” Ducey said repeatedly.

He also gave a shout-out to Senate candidate Martha McSally. A former combat fighter pilot, McSally has been fighting for her country her entire life, Ducey said.

Who better to send to Washington D.C. to straighten out politicians than a fighter pilot, Ducey asked.

However, the governor said that Arizonans shouldn’t let up, suggesting that Democrats could roll back the progress that Republican control has created in Arizona.

Republicans ought to get involved and do everything they can to deliver victory on November 6, Ducey told the crowd.

“Whether it’s Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, or Hillary Clinton herself ... the Left is going to do everything they can and pull out all the stops,” Ducey said.

The governor currently has a lead over Garcia in the polls.

Trump was still nowhere close to taking the stage by the time Ducey’s speech was over and the governor left the stage.