Weed tested at Scottsdale lab recalled for possible fungus issue

A strain of marijuana tested at the Scottsdale-based Level One Labs has been voluntarily recalled after state health department inspectors found evidence that the lab misreported failing test results as passing.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that the Angel City infused flower strain of Dr. Zodiak’s Moonrock Infused Bulk Snowballz, batch number AC120225, had been recalled. Per the department, “inspectors observed failed testing records for Aspergillus that were reported to marijuana establishments as a passing test. As a result of this information, marijuana establishments are voluntarily recalling specific products due to possible contamination.”

Phoenix New Times reached out to Level One Labs to ask about the recall and the alleged misreporting but has not heard back.

Aspergillus is a fungus that “can cause allergic reactions or infection, primarily affecting people with weakened immune systems or underlying lung conditions,” according to the department. Telltale symptoms include cold-like symptoms and coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest pain. The health department said no illnesses have been reported so far.

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The department said that it contacted dispensaries carrying the product and that all possibly infected flower has been removed from shelves. “Possibly contaminated products are quarantined at the point of sale until secondary confirmatory testing is completed,” the department added in its recall notice. However, ADHS did not share information about the license holder that grows the Dr. Zodiak’s Moonrock product in Arizona, despite usually providing those details in past recall notices. The department did not respond to a question asking for that information.

Anyone who purchased the products should throw them out, though it’s unclear if dispensaries that sold the possibly contaminated flower will provide refunds. Web searches suggest that the brand’s products have, at least at some point, been sold in several Valley dispensaries, including Cookies in Tempe as well as at locations of The Mint and Nirvana.