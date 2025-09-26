What’s up with the weird ‘Dimopoulos Law’ billboards in Phoenix?

Lately, though, there is an exception. For the past six months or so, Valley residents have been confronted by bold — and largely information-free — billboards for a firm called Dimopoulos Law. The billboards have a sleek black-and-gray look, featuring only the firm’s name, the face of a besuited 30-something man looking into the distance and the tagline “WE WIN.”
There is no phone number, no website and no explanation of what kind of law the firm practices. If you’ve been wondering, though, Phoenix New Times has the answers for you.
What is Dimopoulos Law?Dimopoulos Law Firm is a Las Vegas-based firm that made its entrance into the Phoenix market earlier this year.
The stoic-looking man on the billboard with the Chet Ubetcha chin is Steve Dimopoulos, the owner and lead attorney of the firm. According to the firm’s website — it’s stevedimopoulos.com, for anyone who was hoping to get that information on a billboard — Dimopoulos began practicing law in Nevada in 2012. The site also claims he scored in the 99th percentile on the multistate bar exam.
The firm has offices in Scottsdale and Phoenix.
What kind of law does Dimopoulos Law practice?Like many firms that use billboards to advertise their services, Dimopoulos Law is a personal injury and wrongful death firm.
They handle cases related to all types of different accidents, including car, drunk driving, trucking, motorcycle, pedestrian, bicycle and rideshare accidents. The firm also handles class action and medical malpractice suits. Currently, it’s working on lawsuits against Pfizer, Frontier Airlines and Formula One, according to its website.
The firm advertises that clients don’t have to pay a fee unless the firm wins their cases, though that’s a common promotional enticement among personal injury firms.
No phone number, no website. What’s with the bare-bones marketing?Good question. Unfortunately, Dimopoulo declined to discuss its marketing strategy with New Times. However, it’s a good bet that the mystique is part of the appeal.
If you think the billboards are intriguing, you should get a load of the firm’s movie-quality TV spots.
In one, Dimopoulos styles himself as a Bruce Wayne type, galavanting as a costumed protector of the city in his free time. “You’re city needs you,” a blonde staffer tells Dimopoulos in a white marble and black office with dozens of ornate chandeliers on the ceiling. He’s then shown admiring a black armored suit before stepping into a black sports car that speeds through a city. It cuts to Dimopoulos in the car, his face covered by a black mask. “We’ll never let you down,” he tells the camera at the end.
You’ll have to excuse the irony of a lawyer adopting the mantle of a vigilante, which notoriously operates outside the bounds of the law.
In another ad, he speaks to a crowded room during a mock press conference. Then, the commercial cuts to him exiting a black SUV while being followed by reporters as he walks into the courtroom, as cameras flash. The court’s judge is played by actor Eric Roberts, the less famous brother of Julia Roberts. Eric Roberts notably played a mob boss in “The Dark Knight,” from which Dimopoulos’ commercials appear to be cribbing their aesthetic.
In a third ad that’s reminiscent of "The Lincoln Lawyer," Dimopoulos speaks to members of a jury, one of whom is reality TV star Scott Disick. TV host and actor Mario Lopez pops up in another video as a podcast host. In a much more casual Instagram video, Dimopoulos hangs out with boxer Mike Tyson ahead of his November 2024 fight against Jake Paul.
Is the “WE WIN” slogan accurate? That’s hard to say. Most big personal injury firms take few cases to trial, resolving most claims via settlement. But “WE SPEND A LOT ON ADVERTISING” — that’s true for sure.