 When will Phoenix temperatures drop below 100 degrees? | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

When will Phoenix temperatures finally drop below 100 degrees?

According to the National Weather Service, we probably have another month of triple-digit temperatures to go.
September 11, 2025
Image: a sun peeking through a cactus in the desert
Want relief from the heat? Don't expect it in September. BCFC/Getty Images
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

As summer technically comes to a close in Phoenix, high temperatures continue to sit at or above 100 degrees. But, as temperatures continue to decline and the edge finally comes off the heat, Phoenix’s last triple-degree day of the year is in sight.

If you want to circle a day on your calendar when things will start to cool off, your best bet is Oct. 5. According to the National Weather Service, that’s the average point each year over the past three decades when Phoenix experienced its last 100-degree day.

“We’ll be starting to see high temperatures in the 90s by the end of this month and into October,” NWS Phoenix lead meteorologist Matt Salerno said. But just because “we’re seeing a cooling trend,” Salerno added, “doesn’t necessarily mean not heating back up heading into the end of the month and into October.”

Still, unlike last year, the last 100-degree day could be earlier. The first day that Phoenix’s average high temperature historically goes below 100 degrees is Sept. 20.

The last 100-degree day is highly variable. The earliest Phoenix has welcomed its last 100-degree day is Sept. 19, which was the case in 2019, 2017 and 1998. The latest that Phoenix's last 100-degree day in the past 20 years was in 2016. That year, residents had to wait until Oct. 27 for the triple-digit days of summer to finally end.

click to enlarge a graph showing the last 100-degree day in Phoenix over the last 30 years
The last 100-degree day in Phoenix over the past 30 years, according to National Weather Service data.
Morgan Fischer

Last year’s heat nearly beat that record, with the final 100-degree day occurring on Oct. 26, which was “kind of unheard of,” Salerno said. That’s partly because of the angle at which Arizona is hit by the sun throughout October. As the days move away from summer, the sun angle gets lower in the sky, making it “harder to reach those extreme temperatures,” Salerno explained. “The further you get past Oct. 5, the harder it is to reach 100 degrees.”

On average, the daily high temperatures in Phoenix in late September going into October hover around 90 degrees, before dropping down to the 80s the closer it gets to Halloween. According to the NWS's Climate Prediction Center, temperatures throughout September and into October are expected to be higher than average.

This summer was the fourth-hottest in Phoenix’s history. Temperatures reached 100 degrees 107 times, with 37 of those days being above 110 degrees. However, it’s unlikely that we’ll see 100-degree temperatures late into October like we did last year, which featured the hottest summer in Phoenix’s history. Last year saw 143 days where temperatures were above 100 degrees and 70 days of 110-plus-degree days.

Residents can also expect cooler nights and mornings soon. With the year’s monsoon season coming to an end at the end of the month, the city’s moisture content is dropping significantly, leading to the atmosphere drying out, resulting in lower temperatures.
Image: Morgan Fischer
Morgan Fischer joined Phoenix New Times as a staff writer in July 2024, covering all things Phoenix and Arizona news. Before joining New Times, Morgan has worked as a national politics intern at The Arizona Republic and as a reporter for News21, among other positions. She holds degrees in journalism and mass communication and political science from Arizona State University, where she also attended Barrett, The Honors College.
A message from News Editor Zach Buchanan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of essential stories and to investigate issues that matter.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Charlie Kirk fatally shot in Utah: Arizona figures react

Politics

Charlie Kirk fatally shot in Utah: Arizona figures react

By Zach Buchanan
Image: Teacher facing student sex charges had positive STD test in his desk

Crime

Teacher facing student sex charges had positive STD test in his desk

By Morgan Fischer
Image: This Phoenix street is among the deadliest roads in the U.S.

Transportation

This Phoenix street is among the deadliest roads in the U.S.

By Cheyla Daverman
Image: Charlie Kirk memorial forms at Turning Point’s Phoenix headquarters

Crime

Charlie Kirk memorial forms at Turning Point’s Phoenix headquarters

By TJ L'Heureux and Morgan Fischer
Image: Infighting fractures group vying to manage Salt River horses

Animals

Infighting fractures group vying to manage Salt River horses

By Noah Cullen
Image: Charlie Kirk memorial forms at Turning Point’s Phoenix headquarters

Crime

Charlie Kirk memorial forms at Turning Point’s Phoenix headquarters

By TJ L'Heureux and Morgan Fischer
Image: Charlie Kirk fatally shot in Utah: Arizona figures react

Politics

Charlie Kirk fatally shot in Utah: Arizona figures react

By Zach Buchanan
Image: 2025 ranks among hottest Phoenix summers on record

Weather

2025 ranks among hottest Phoenix summers on record

By Zach Buchanan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation