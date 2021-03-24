 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Coronavirus |

Live in the Phoenix Area? Here's How to Get Vaccinated

Erasmus Baxter | March 24, 2021 | 6:00am
Live in the Phoenix Area? Here's How to Get VaccinatedEXPAND
Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Starting today — Wednesday, March 24 — all adults are eligible to be vaccinated in Maricopa County. (Those 16 and 17 years old are also eligible, but only for the Pfizer vaccine.)

Here's where to look for appointments.

State Sites

Related Stories


The Arizona Department of Health Services (DHS) operates three sites in Maricopa County: one at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, one at Phoenix Municipal Stadium next to Papago Park, and one at Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the southeast Valley.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, more than 30,000 appointments for this week will open up between the sites. Going forward, the state will open up appointments at 11 a.m. Friday for the following week.

To schedule an appointment for yourself or someone else, go to the state's website here.

We heard from a few people who've used the site successfully already. They recommended making your account well in advance to save time and logging in 15 minutes before the new slots drop. After that, make sure to refresh and try different times and ZIP codes to find one that works.

"I have one piece of advice: be persistent," said Dr. Leonard Kirschner, who was able to secure a vaccine appointment for his 85th birthday. Since then, he's helped other seniors sign up for appointments with the Arizona AARP. The most important thing is not to get discouraged by the state's clunky site and to keep trying, he said.

DHS has also put together this video on how to use the site:

If you're unable to get an appointment right when they drop, try checking back through the day and week in case someone cancels. A DHS spokesperson said that there are usually hundreds of appointments that open up each day as a result of cancellations.

You can also call 1-844-542-8201 for bilingual assistance and to sign up for appointments without a computer.

County Sites


Maricopa County has also expanded eligibility at the three sites it operates in partnership with healthcare systems.

To sign up for the two sites operated by Banner Health, one at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix and the other in Sun City West, go here.

To sign up for the site operated by Abrazo Health in Goodyear, go here.

Pharmacies


An ever-growing number of pharmacies are offering vaccinations. Maricopa County has a list and map of them

here

.

Here's where to check availability for the different chains:

Albertsons
Bethany Home Discount Pharmacy
Costco
CVS
Fry's Pharmacies
Safeway
Walgreens

Other


A number of clinics, including

Clinica La Familia

and

Pleasant Pediatrics

, are offering appointments. They are listed

here.

In addition, the county is partnering with different workplaces for pop-up vaccination events. Frontline grocery store workers whose store is not coordinating a vaccination event can sign up for reserved slots

here

.

This post may be updated as more options become available.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Erasmus Baxter is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.