Live in the Phoenix Area? Here's How to Get Vaccinated

Starting today — Wednesday, March 24 — all adults are eligible to be vaccinated in Maricopa County. (Those 16 and 17 years old are also eligible, but only for the Pfizer vaccine.)

Here's where to look for appointments.

State Sites



The Arizona Department of Health Services (DHS) operates three sites in Maricopa County: one at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, one at Phoenix Municipal Stadium next to Papago Park, and one at Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the southeast Valley.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, more than 30,000 appointments for this week will open up between the sites. Going forward, the state will open up appointments at 11 a.m. Friday for the following week.

To schedule an appointment for yourself or someone else, go to the state's website here.

We heard from a few people who've used the site successfully already. They recommended making your account well in advance to save time and logging in 15 minutes before the new slots drop. After that, make sure to refresh and try different times and ZIP codes to find one that works.

"I have one piece of advice: be persistent," said Dr. Leonard Kirschner, who was able to secure a vaccine appointment for his 85th birthday. Since then, he's helped other seniors sign up for appointments with the Arizona AARP. The most important thing is not to get discouraged by the state's clunky site and to keep trying, he said.

DHS has also put together this video on how to use the site:

If you're unable to get an appointment right when they drop, try checking back through the day and week in case someone cancels. A DHS spokesperson said that there are usually hundreds of appointments that open up each day as a result of cancellations.

You can also call 1-844-542-8201 for bilingual assistance and to sign up for appointments without a computer.

County Sites



Maricopa County has also expanded eligibility at the three sites it operates in partnership with healthcare systems.

To sign up for the two sites operated by Banner Health, one at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix and the other in Sun City West, go here.

To sign up for the site operated by Abrazo Health in Goodyear, go here.

Pharmacies



An ever-growing number of pharmacies are offering vaccinations. Maricopa County has a list and map of them

.

Here's where to check availability for the different chains:

—Albertsons

—Bethany Home Discount Pharmacy

—Costco

—CVS

—Fry's Pharmacies

—Safeway

—Walgreens

Other



A number of clinics, including

and

, are offering appointments. They are listed

In addition, the county is partnering with different workplaces for pop-up vaccination events. Frontline grocery store workers whose store is not coordinating a vaccination event can sign up for reserved slots

.

This post may be updated as more options become available.