Here's Who Won the Primaries and Will Be on the Ballot in November
Benjamin Leatherman

Here's Who Won the Primaries and Will Be on the Ballot in November

Dillon Rosenblatt | August 29, 2018 | 12:19pm
AA

Every statewide office and Congressional seat are up for grabs this November, in addition to one of the hottest contested Senate seats in the country. With the results from the Arizona primary, we now know who will officially be competing for your vote during the 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 6. Below, you'll find a list of each seat and who will be running, as well as links to their respective websites. Some races are too close to call at the time of this writing, and will be updated accordingly.

U.S. Senate

Martha McSally (R)
Kyrsten Sinema (D)

Governor

Doug Ducey (R)*
David Garcia (D)

Congressional District 1

Wendy Rogers (R)
Tom O'Halleran (D)*

Congressional District 2

Lea Marquez Peterson (R)
Ann Kirkpatrick (D)

Congressional District 3

Nick Pierson (R)
Raul Grijalva (D)*

Congressional District 4

Paul Gosar (R)*
David Brill or Delina DiSanto (D)
Haryaksha Gregor Knauer (Green Party)

Congressional District 5

Andy Biggs (R)*
Joan Greene (D)

Congressional District 6

David Schweikert (R)*
Anita Malik or Heather Ross (D)

Congressional District 7

Ruben Gallego (D)*

Congressional District 8

Debbie Lesko (R)*
Hiral Tipirneni (D)

Congressional District 9

Steve Ferrara (R)
Greg Stanton (D)

Secretary of State

Steve Gaynor (R)
Katie Hobbs (D)

Attorney General

Mark Brnovich (R)*
January Contreras (D)

Treasurer

Kimberly Yee (R)
Mark Manoil (D)

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Frank Riggs, Bob Branch, or Diane Douglas* (R)
Kathy Hoffman (D)

State Mine Inspector

Joe Hart (R)*
Bill Pierce (D)

Corporation Commissioner

Justin Olson (R)*
Rodney Glassman (R)
Sandra Kennedy (D)
Kiana Sears (D)

*- Incumbent. 

 
Dillon Rosenblatt is social media editor at Phoenix New Times. Originally from New Jersey, he is a graduate of Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

