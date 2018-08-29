Here's Who Won the Primaries and Will Be on the Ballot in November

Every statewide office and Congressional seat are up for grabs this November, in addition to one of the hottest contested Senate seats in the country. With the results from the Arizona primary, we now know who will officially be competing for your vote during the 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 6. Below, you'll find a list of each seat and who will be running, as well as links to their respective websites. Some races are too close to call at the time of this writing, and will be updated accordingly.

U.S. Senate

Martha McSally (R)

Kyrsten Sinema (D)