Here's Who Won the Primaries and Will Be on the Ballot in November

Every statewide office and Congressional seat are up for grabs this November, in addition to one of the hottest contested Senate seats in the country. With the results from the Arizona primary, we now know who will officially be competing for your vote during the 2018 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 6. Below, you'll find a list of each seat and who will be running, as well as links to their respective websites. Some races are too close to call at the time of this writing, and will be updated accordingly.
U.S. Senate
Martha McSally (R)
Kyrsten Sinema (D)
Governor
Doug Ducey (R)*
David Garcia (D)
Congressional District 1
Wendy Rogers (R)
Tom O'Halleran (D)*
Congressional District 2
Lea Marquez Peterson (R)
Ann Kirkpatrick (D)
Congressional District 3
Nick Pierson (R)
Raul Grijalva (D)*
Congressional District 4
Paul Gosar (R)*
David Brill or Delina DiSanto (D)
Haryaksha Gregor Knauer (Green Party)
Congressional District 5
Andy Biggs (R)*
Joan Greene (D)
Congressional District 6
David Schweikert (R)*
Anita Malik or Heather Ross (D)
Congressional District 7
Ruben Gallego (D)*
Congressional District 8
Debbie Lesko (R)*
Hiral Tipirneni (D)
Congressional District 9
Steve Ferrara (R)
Greg Stanton (D)
Secretary of State
Steve Gaynor (R)
Katie Hobbs (D)
Attorney General
Mark Brnovich (R)*
January Contreras (D)
Treasurer
Kimberly Yee (R)
Mark Manoil (D)
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Frank Riggs, Bob Branch, or Diane Douglas* (R)
Kathy Hoffman (D)
State Mine Inspector
Joe Hart (R)*
Bill Pierce (D)
Corporation Commissioner
Justin Olson (R)*
Rodney Glassman (R)
Sandra Kennedy (D)
Kiana Sears (D)
*- Incumbent.
