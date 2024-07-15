WNBA All-Star Game guide: All the events to know about around Phoenix

From July 18-20, the WNBA All-Star Game festivities descend on Phoenix for the third time, and this year's event may be the best and biggest in league history.
The Footprint Center will host the annual WNBA skills competition and three-point contest on Friday. Saturday is the main event, pitting the 12 players representing Team USA in the Paris Olympics against 12 All-Stars selected for the game by fans, coaches, players and media members.
That includes three Phoenix Mercury stars on Team USA — legends Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, plus breakout scorer Kahleah Copper — against a lineup of up-and-coming phenoms that includes Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston.
“The opportunity to elevate this whole experience of WNBA All-Star to an entirely other level is something I’m really excited about,” Mercury president Vince Kozar said. “The Valley is really going to show up for this.”
Interest in the game has never been greater, as demonstrated by the league’s record viewership and attendance numbers. That’s thanks in large part to Clark, though she stands on the shoulders of accomplished predecessors such as Taurasi and Griner.
The looming 2024 Olympics also adds to the hype, with Team USA using the game as a tune-up before looking to claim an eighth consecutive gold medal.
“It feels like the perfect time to host the WNBA All-Star Game,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “The WNBA is smashing through records. The Olympic team is going to get on a plane and fly to Paris to hopefully deliver gold for us right after this. We are always a basketball town, but the timing was particularly good for this.”
Fans can connect with their favorite women’s basketball stars at events throughout the weekend. From fashion walks to panels, live shows to pop-up shops, political rallies to three-point shootouts, the full culture of women’s hoops will be on display in Phoenix.
Here’s all you need to know to ensure you don’t miss anything throughout WNBA All-Star weekend.
The headline eventsWNBA Live
Friday and Saturday
Phoenix Convention Center, 33 S. Third St.
The WNBA invites fans to “experience the intersection of sport, entertainment and culture” with a variety of events at the convention center. They include:
- A panel discussion hosted by La Crema Winery between WNBA journalists Khristina Williams, Terrika Foster-Brasby and Greydy Diaz at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
- Esther’s Sketchbook, an immersive look at the designs of Esther Wallace, founder of women’s sports streetwear brand Playa Society.
- A learning experience for middle school students that combines basketball and STEM, hosted by Microsoft and Jr. WNBA from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
WNBA All-Star Friday Night
6 p.m. Friday
Footprint Center
The Footprint Center will host the WNBA’s annual Three-Point Contest and Skills Competition. Participants for each have yet to be announced.
WNBA All-Star Game
5:30 p.m. Saturday
Footprint Center
The big game tips off Saturday evening as Taurasi makes her 11th appearance, Griner makes her ninth, and Copper makes her fourth consecutive appearance. The game is sold out, but resale tickets are available online starting around $185.
Other All-Star events around PhoenixWNBA Changemaker Day
2-5 p.m. Thursday
Parsons Leadership Center at Camp South Mountain, 1611 E. Dobbins Road
Key “Changemakers” — read: league sponsors — will join WNBA athletes and the local Girl Scouts to pack 6,000 activity boxes to send to other Girl Scouts in fourth to eighth grade across Arizona.
America’s Big Sisters Fundraiser
Thursday
Randy’s Donuts, 5709 N. Seventh St.
America’s Big Sisters will hold a silent auction of autographed items from NBA star Dwyane Wade, who also is the brother of America’s Big Sisters CEO Tragil Wade-Johnson. In addition, Randy’s will give 15% of proceeds from Thursday to the organization.
Jr. WNBA Clinic
8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday
Rose Mofford Sports Complex, 833 N. 25th Ave.
The Phoenix Mercury sponsored a court refurbishment and mural installation at the complex, and now the WNBA and AT&T will host a basketball clinic on the courts for first- through sixth-grade girls.
A Touch More Live
WNBA legend Sue Bird and her partner, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, will host a live recording of their podcast, with "special surprise guests" promised.
‘Queens of the Court’ Panel
2-4 p.m. Friday
Tap That Downtown, 909 N. Fifth St.
ESPN’s Andraya Carter will host a panel featuring reigning NCAA champion coach Dawn Staley, 2023 WNBA No. 1 overall draft pick Aliyah Boston, former Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and All-Star Arike Ogunbowale. Doors open at 2 p.m., and the event begins at 2:30 p.m.
Mente x TOGETHXR Pop-Up
1-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Lylo Swim Club, 400 W. Camelback Road
Togethxr, the media company started by Sue Bird, will co-host a two-day wellness festival in partnership with Mente, a mental health media company. The event is free, and attendees can receive mobile beauty services and mental health care experiences. There also will be DJ performances and a WNBA All-Star Game watch party on Saturday.
All Girls Matter Conference
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Phoenix College, 1202 W. Thomas Road
America’s Big Sisters will host a conference aimed at addressing the intensifying mental health challenges of young girls. Mental health experts, entrepreneurs and role models will conduct a workshop and interactive activities for young girls who attend. Arizona State University head women’s basketball coach Natasha Adair and ABC 15 reporter Christel Bell are among the featured speakers. Use this form to register.
Politics House Pop-Up
11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Stand Up Live, 50 W. Jefferson St.
Comedian Sam Jay and drag host Godoy headline this Working Families Party event, which features a brunch buffet and performances from local comedians. Attendees also can get complimentary flash tattoos and airbrushed tank tops. Tickets are free, but spots must be reserved online.