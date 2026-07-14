Small border town named the worst place to retire in Arizona

Arizona is one of those states that draws retirees like moths to a light bulb. We have perfect weather (most of the time), great recreational opportunities and a pretty reasonable cost of living. But not all of Arizona is a retiree’s dream.

Somerton, a small city in Yuma County, is the worst place to retire in Arizona, according to a recent list published by financial site GoBankingRates. With a population hovering around 15,000 people, this small city situated between Yuma and the Mexican border is not the place to go and live out your golden years.

Meanwhile, Sun City — to the surprise of no one — is the best place to retire. It was the country’s first planned retirement community, after all.

GoBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey to determine the best and worst places to retire in each U.S. state. It looked at factors like population size, number of households, how many people were 65 and older and what percentage of them lived below the poverty rate. It also looked at Social Security — how many households receive it and how much they receive — and average retirement income. Additionally, it examined cost-of-living factors such as mortgages.

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Downtown Somerton in 2020. Marine 69-71/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0

Somerton had a livability score of just 60, compared to Sun City’s score of 71. Somerton households receiving Social Security income took in about $10,000 less than those in Sun City — $15,533 in the former compared to $25,346 in the latter. And while average monthly mortgage costs were less in Somerton ($1,557 compared to $1,976 in Sun City), so too were the average home values. Retired homeowners in Somerton are sitting on smaller nest eggs, with the average single-family home valued at $261,270 as of May 2024. In Sun City, single-family homes are worth an average of $331,680.