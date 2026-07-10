Dream job alert: Phoenix New Times needs a hellraising news editor

If you’re reading this, you probably know Phoenix New Times has covered the Valley like a force of nature for the past 50-plus years. This paper has antagonized generations of politicians and cops, stuck up for marginalized Arizonans, and called bullshit on the liars and charlatans who try to grab power here.

New Times executes breaking news stories as surely as it unspools deeply sourced narratives. Online and in print, New Times is aggressive, funny, and — despite protestations to the contrary from some of the shadiest characters in town — unassailably accurate.

The person who shapes our inimitable presence is, foremost, our senior editor for news. And just maybe, that’s where you come in.

New Times is on the hunt for a multi-talented local journalist to steer our news vertical: guiding our staff writers, editing surgically, writing ferociously, and bringing the energy and vision we need to compete across our varied platforms. Over the decades, New Times has earned a reputation for publishing compelling stories that other major media miss. But make no mistake. This senior editor will be expected to land scoops, launch unflinching exposés and shape high-impact stories that captivate our endlessly fascinating city of 5 million people.

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The most successful candidate will have the skills, values, and passion to steer a best-in-class news vertical. This editor will report to the Voice Media Group national editor, and be among the leaders of our Phoenix newsroom, where this hybrid position is based.

This is a role best suited for someone who burns to make their mark — and who can leverage their experience and patience to help our reporters make theirs. If you think you might apply, read on.

What you’ll do in the job

Manage two full-time news reporters, along with freelance reporters and photographers, to produce a dozen or more weekly stories of varying speed and depth. Lead daily news meetings.

Edit stories to a high sheen, with impeccable structure, flow and clarity. Ensure that headlines, photography and data visualization capture the reader’s attention. Make sure stories adhere to our style, SEO best practices and social media strategies.

Manage the editorial workflow for the news vertical, assigning stories to reporters and freelancers, and ensuring a regular cadence of story output and balance.

Plan news coverage.

Manage a freelance budget.

Write news stories as needed.

Create and collaborate on vertical videos that bring our reporting and voice to audiences on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

Recruit and manage freelancers.

Coach reporters and freelancers through pitching, reporting, writing, and editing.

Build broad and diverse relationships so that sources, story ideas, research and reporting reflect the eclectic communities of Phoenix.

Participate in our annual Best of Phoenix issue and other special issues or projects during the year.

Work collaboratively with the Voice Media Group audience strategist on trending news and SEO best practices, and with the membership director on our membership program.

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Who you are and what you bring

A journalist with five-plus years in a newsroom and at least three years of full-time experience managing journalists and editing breaking, daily and enterprise stories.

An organized, resourceful and proactive self-starter committed to accuracy and meeting deadlines.

A proven ability to lead and inspire reporters, and to analyze data and analytics to understand our audiences.

A working knowledge of — or eagerness to immerse yourself in — the people, politics and culture of Phoenix.

Well-defined strategies to stay atop such coverage areas as politics, public health, criminal justice, cannabis, government, the environment and labor.

A track record of breaking stories.

Past work that displays crisp writing and a knack for magnetic, stylish storytelling.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Experience with open records requests.

What we offer

Compensation range of $70,000 to $80,000.

401(k) with company match.

Medical, dental, vision and life insurance.

10 paid holidays, five paid sick days, and 14 paid days off per year.

Hybrid work policy based in our downtown Phoenix office.

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Phoenix New Times believes our journalism best serves our communities when we have a culturally diverse staff and freelancers with a range of voices. We are committed to creating and sustaining an environment of inclusion, diversity, empowerment and equality. We are at our strongest when all our team members are respected and included regardless of race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation and national origin. Women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color and gender-nonconforming candidates are highly encouraged to apply.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Email a cover letter, resume and links for three to five stories you reported or edited, along with a few sentences explaining the backstory of each piece and your role, to PHX-news-editor@voicemediagroup.com. Please put Senior Editor, News in the subject line.