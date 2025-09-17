10 new spots to try during this fall's Arizona Restaurant Week

Spanning resort restaurants, longtime favorites and newer establishments, the participants will offer menus for $33, $44 or $55 per person, or per couple. The majority of menus feature three courses. Some offer four and others include a beverage or starter for the table.
New menus are added daily, so keep up with the latest at the Arizona Restaurant Week website.
More than 240 restaurants are on the lineup, with 24 spots participating for the first time this fall. These newcomers may get lost in the shuffle, so if you're looking for something new this Restaurant Week, here are 10 spots we are curious to try.
Marisco Boys
2026 N. Seventh St.
$55/person
3 courses
Dine-in only The founders of the casual street food chain Taco Boys flaunt their seafood side with Marisco Boys. This restaurant week, first course options will feature thoughtful touches. A Blue Point oyster is the centerpiece in the squid ink oyster tuile served with ceviche mixto and black pearl caviar. Red guava, aguachile, mint, micro cilantro and crispy corn add complexity to the diver scallop crudo. Chiltepin butter brings the heat in a spicy clam dish with a bolillo roll on the side for dipping. For your entree, choose between mesquite charcoal-grilled fish with a green citrus herb sauce and a red chipotle mole sauce, and a surf and turf duo of dry rub prime filet and buttered grilled prawns. A simple peach piloncillo tart is the sweet ending.
Indibar
6208 N. Scottsdale Road, Paradise Valley
$55/person
4 courses
Dine-in only Cravings for punchy and savory traditional eats with contemporary creativity can be satisfied at Indibar. A serving of dal shorba, an Indian lentil soup, is the palate warmer before the choice between two platters for the appetizer course. The Shakahari features paneer with cardamom and cream alongside cauliflower seasoned with tamarind and peppers. The Masahari offers a chicken thigh with Kashmiri chile and yogurt served with the catch of the day cooked with curry leaves in a banana leaf. Four entree choices span chicken seasoned with coriander and chile, minced lamb cooked with spinach and tomatoes, paneer with black pepper and cashews and soya chunks with baby corn and onions. For dessert, ponder chai ice cream dressed up with a crumble made from Parle G biscuits, or a Valrhona single-origin Manjari chocolate served with coconut and pineapple.
Forks & Boards
1818 W. Bell Road, #116
$33/person
3 courses
Dine-in and takeout It’s easy to get your game and grub on at Forks & Boards, a restaurant and bar that also serves as a hub for recreational, first-time and serious board gamers alike. This family-friendly spot is a Certified Autism Center/Neurodivergence Safe Workspace, making it a very accessible Arizona Restaurant Week destination. Start with a shrimp cocktail, fried Hylian pickles or a half-pound plate of crispy Lord of the Fries. Choose from three sandwiches for your entree: The Gamers Guild Classic with a quarter-pound patty, American cheese and garlic aioli; a grilled or fried chicken sandwich with bacon, onion and tomato; or the turkey club that gets a kick from hot pepper jam. Ube cheesecake, yuzu cheesecake and a flourless chocolate cake are the gluten-free dessert options.
SumoMaya
6560 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
$55/person
3 courses
Dine-in only No passport is required for the journey through Mexico and Asia at SumoMaya. There are a total of 10 options for starters and entrees, so be prepared to make some tough decisions. For the first course, there’s pomegranate guacamole and the Maya Roll with spicy tuna and avocado. But the shishito peppers with soy caramel and bonita flakes, and aji amarillo ceviche with orange, watermelon radish and fresh pomegranate provide creative twists on tradition. On the entree lineup, the pad Thai pork al pastor with grilled pineapple and chile-lime peanuts, pan-seared salmon with the chef’s special sauce and achiote chicken accompanied by tomato-panca citrus salsa, watermelon radish and cilantro are eye-catchers. Choose a dessert of tres leches cake with mango-yuzu cremeux and meringue, or mezcal cremoso with dark chocolate ganache and horchata ice cream.
Three Thirty Three
430 N. Scottsdale Road, #101, Tempe
$55/person
3 courses
Dine-in only This Asian-inspired steakhouse makes a splash with a playful yet sophisticated menu. At Three Thirty Three, you can begin with Korean fried chicken wings with sweet and spicy gochujang or yellowtail sashimi, but the signature creamy whipped edamame served with prawn chips gets our vote. Three options vie for main course honors: Wagyu New York strip steak with mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts kicked up with kizami wasabi butter; king crab and shrimp pasta tossed in a creamy lobster bisque; and Ora king miso salmon served with green beans, whipped edamame and Champagne miso beurre blanc. For dessert, there’s baked ube cheesecake on cookie crumble with ube gelato or a triple-layer carrot cake served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Prefer to sip your sweet ending? The nitro espresso martini is for you.
Uchi Scottsdale
3821 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
$55/person
3 courses
Dine-in only The Valley locale of Austin-based Uchi, founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole, brings its A-game with a succinct menu that covers all the bases. Commence with an Uchi salad of farm greens, daikon and edamame-jalapeño puree paired with your choice of hama chili yellowtail or crispy karaage chicken thigh. The chef’s choice nigiri is joined by your choice of oak-grilled escolar embellished with yuzu ponzu and candied citrus or pork belly served with Japanese pumpkin and pepper rose gastrique. Jasmine cream with cilantro granita, pineapple and honey crumble or coconut tapioca finished with pickled blueberry, hazelnut and lychee sorbet complete the experience.
Francine Restaurant
4710 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale
$55/person
3 courses
Dine-in only Grab a seat on Francine Restaurant's patio while soaking up French vibes at this elegant Scottsdale Fashion Square bistro. To start, there’s hummus and pita, but why not go for the endive salad with pistachio, oranges and calamansi vinaigrette or beef tartare bites with parmesan and saffron aioli? Salmon with broccolini and tzatziki, mushroom rigatoni garnished with winter black truffle and parmesan, or chicken supreme with potato, acacia honey and almond salsa are the main course options. Sorbet offers a light dessert, while a berry tiramisu provides a richer finale.
SOL Mexican Cocina
15323 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
$33/person
3 courses
Dine-in and takeout There’s something for everyone at SOL Mexican Cocina, where options abound and dinner starts with fried tostadas, homemade borracho black bean dip and salsa for the table. Two kinds of guacamole, coconut calamari, shrimp taquitos, a take on elote with chipotle drizzle and a huge salad with cheese, pico de gallo, nopales, sautéed almonds, black beans, grilled corn and fried tortillas make up the starter options menu.
Eight selections grace the main course lineup, each of which includes borracho black beans and rice. Ponder a trio of street tacos stuffed with chicken, carnitas or carne asada with all the fixings; quesadillas filled with shrimp or chicken; goat cheese enchiladas; grilled chipotle chicken with arugula, tomato and avocado; or pork carnitas “en cazuela” with avocado, tomatillo salsa, chicharrón and tequila-pickled jalapenos.
Tres leches cake, churros with vanilla ice cream and dulce de leche, and a blondie with white chocolate and pecans served with vanilla ice cream and spiked goat’s milk caramel don’t make the dessert decision easy.
EVO Old Town Scottsdale
4175 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale
$55/person
3 courses, beverage included
Dine-in only This sleek Italian venue in the heart of Old Town serves dinner late into the night, making EVO Old Town Scottsdale a great sustenance stop before, during or after a night on the town. Start by raising a glass of chardonnay, sangiovese or a Hugo Spritz that comes with your dinner. Of the five starter choices, the house meatballs made with the ideal trinity of veal, beef and pork, and arancini, both served with a pomodoro sauce, get our vote.
There are six options for the main course: chicken parmesan over alfredo campanelle; Calabrian chile shrimp over fettuccine; lasagne with bolognese; spinach ravioli tossed with sundried tomatoes and finished with a mushroom demi glace; chicken picatta accompanied by green beans and whipped potato; and a New York strip steak with chimichurri, fries and arugula. And you can’t go wrong with chocolate mousse or tiramisu as your sweet ending.
Sushi Love Avondale
1721 N. Dysart Road, Suite A101, Avondale
$33, $44 or $55/person
3 courses, beverage included
Dine-in and takeout Find an exquisite sushi menu served amid a sleek atmosphere at Sushi Love Avondale, which lets guests call the shots. The Carpaccio menu ($33) features regular or spicy garlic edamame and the choice of yellowtail, salmon or tunacado –tuna and avocado – sashimi. The Nigiri ($44) offers gyoza and a nigiri sushi combo. Or, indulge with the Surf & Turf’s ($55) deep-fried jalapeño filled with cream cheese and spicy tuna, and choice of the Elijah Blue Roll composed of shrimp tempura, crab, spicy tuna, cucumber and avocado topped with an array of accoutrements served with bulgogi, or a baked lobster roll served with bibimbap. All menus come with hot sake, soda or tea, and tempura or mochi ice cream for dessert.