National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day: 10 Spots to Try Right Now

Mark your calendars. In case you haven't heard, Friday, April 12, is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day. Whether you're craving the traditional cheddar sandwiched between two pieces of toasted white bread or a fancier version of Brie and bacon neighbored by sourdough, the Valley is ready to dazzle you with its best versions of this classic dish.

Here are 10 grilled cheese sandwiches to enjoy right now in greater Phoenix on this special day.

EXPAND Tomato soup and a grilled cheese are $13.50 at Kitchen West and Bar Six40 on National Grilled Cheese Day. Courtesy of The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch

Beckett's Table 3717 East Indian School Road



Fancy a fancy grilled cheese? Beckett's Table has an upscale version of the classic sandwich with ham and a blend of fontina, manchego, and white cheddar cheese on an Asiago-studded, focaccia-style bread. That's a lot of vowels. And it's accompanied by a side of red pepper tomato soup for $12. Reservations can be made at 602-954-1700.

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch 7700 McCormick Parkway, Scottsdale



Weather permitting, you can grab a grilled cheese sandwich and enjoy the view while visiting The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch. Two restaurants on the resort, Kitchen West and BarSix40, are offering their take on the well-known sando. On Friday, April 12, for $13.50, guests can indulge in a Tillamook cheddar and applewood-smoked bacon sandwich, paired with a blistered tomato and tarragon soup. Stop by for lunch or dinner — that one's up to you.

EXPAND Burnt edges add charm to the classic grilled cheese sandwich. Courtesy of Liberty Station Tavern and Smokehouse

Liberty Station Tavern and Smokehouse

Multiple Locations



Looking for a quick bite with a low price tag? On Friday, April 12, Liberty Station Tavern and Smokehouse is selling its signature brisket grilled cheese sandwich — featuring cheddar cheese and burnt ends, and served with Tavern tomato soup — for $7.50. If you're craving seconds, or need one for later, just get another one. Reservations can be made at 480-278-7044 for seating at the DC Ranch location, or 480-595-9930 for the Terravita location.

Postino

Multiple Locations



A modern take on grilled cheese? Postino is your answer. A combination of Brie, prosciutto, and fig jam blends together in crisp panini bread for the ultimate grilled cheese experience. Pair it with wine and get ready to do some serious people watching from any one of the patios. Gluten-free options are available and the sandwich is available for $11 at all Valley locations.

EXPAND A trio of sandwiches from 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese. Melissa Fossum

Two Fat Guys Grilled Cheese Truck

Varied Locations



Nothing says grilled cheese like a food truck. Crystal Farms Cheese is planning to supply the cheese for a food truck takeover with Two Fat Guys Grilled Cheese Truck. From 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12, the truck will be located in the Albertsons parking lot at Desert Ridge, 21001 North Tatum Boulevard. Coupons, free sandwiches, and samples will be yours for the taking. Try the Christopher Columbus with mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cold salami, smoked ham, and capicola, and a touch of mustard on rye, as well as 18 other options. Or you can build your own.

Corner Cafe

15215 North Kierland Boulevard, #190, Scottsdale



Want to relive some childhood memories? Corner Cafe serves a classic grilled cheese that will remind you of home. There is no pretentiousness here. Order a sandwich to go or opt to dine in and catch up on some work. For under $10, you can grab a grilled cheese on sourdough or add some ham to make it more interesting. Low-key and casual, this is the place to enjoy your lunch without interruption.

EXPAND Twisted Grove serves up breakfast with its grilled cheese. Melissa Campana

Twisted Grove Parlor & Bar 8220 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



Sometimes a sandwich needs some company, and Twisted Grove delivers this. Dip your grilled cheese in a sunny-side-up egg or add the saucy Reggiano-San Marzano tomatoes to give your sandwich some extra dimension. And you don't have to stop in on National Grilled Cheese Day. Try it anytime on Saturday or Sunday during brunch for $11. Online reservations are available.

EXPAND Angels Trumpet Ale House Jim Louvau

Angels Trumpet Ale House

Multiple Locations



A casual gastropub with some character is kind of the perfect place to unwind on a Friday. And Angels Trumpet Ale House features a grilled cheese with a twist. Try the Churchill Grilled cheese with smoked mozzarella, fontina cheese, tomato, drizzled honey, and green pesto. Bacon jam and SPAM are extra, but offers new tastes to this classic. If you're craving barbecue, get ready for the BBQ Brisket Grilled Cheese — root beer-braised brisket with pickled onion, tomato, smoked mozzarella and fontina cheese. Grab a beer with your grilled cheese and you're ready to call it a week.

EXPAND Sometimes it is fun to break all of the rules. Chris Malloy

Zookz Sandwiches Multiple Locations



There are really no rules for grilled cheese sandwiches, which means we're free to get inventive. Zookz grilled cheese orders are round, crunchy, and filled with mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, basil, and honey balsamic vinaigrette. Unconventional, but hey, why not live a little? But you're still not living too hard, as the sandwich is still under $10.

In-N-Out Burger Multiple Locations



It is perhaps a well-kept secret, but In-N-Out does sell more than just burgers. Just ask the vegetarians. All locations serve grilled cheese sandwiches with spread (sauce), pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce. Up your In-N-Out grilled cheese sandwich game by asking for it animal style. The grilled onions are a savory complement to this sandwich. Add fries and a shake? What's stopping you?