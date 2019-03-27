10 Whiskey Bars to Celebrate National Whiskey Day

Whiskey is a tricky alcohol to discuss. First off, there's the spelling. Do you drink whisky or whiskey? It typically comes down to region (but it's whiskey in America). Then there's the bar order. Water, rocks, or neat? That depends on your personal palette. Then there's the way whiskey is made. Some prefer peaty scotch, others hanker for a rye, and then there are those who concern themselves more with the distilling process.

Regardless of region, grain, or distilling, most drinkers can agree: When it comes to whiskey, variety is the spice of life. And we've rounded up 10 bars in the Valley that give you that extra pinch.

The Gladly

2201 East Camelback Road

Famous for their Original Chopped Salad, The Gladly is an upscale and modern option for foodies and whiskey connoisseurs alike. Their whiskey list boasts hundreds of options separated by region and style. The options are nearly overwhelming, but if you know what you like, it's easy to find variations on your preferred style. If you don't know what you like, The Gladly provides a perfect opportunity to explore the myriad options available across the globe. Domestic, Irish, Scottish, Canadian, and Asian whiskeys abound.