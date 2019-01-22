Jamburritos Is Jamming Over to the 2019 Tacolandia on Saturday

Phoenix New Times' third annual Tacolandia is 1 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, January 26, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. This taco festival will feature the city's best taquerias serving up authentic cuisine in the form of unlimited taco samples. We’ll be featuring one restaurant per day till the big day so you can meet the people behind the tacos.

Taqueria No. 2: Jamburritos Cajun Grille Express

Continue Reading

Chef and owner Michael J. Brown and his wife took a trip to New Orleans in 1988, and what they brought back was the concept for Jamburritos Cajun Grille — Cajun-Mexican fusion cuisine. Named for their signature dish, jambalaya wrapped up like a burrito, Jamburritos added the "express" part when they got the food truck in 2010. Now they're ready to laissez les bons temps rouler — let the good times roll — this weekend.

We chatted electronically with chef Brown and the team, who gave us the lowdown on Jamburritos’ upcoming presence at the 2019 Tacolandia.

What makes the Jamburritos tacos different from other taco joints/trucks?

Jamburritos' tacos combine the sweet white corn flavors of the great Southwest and the smoky, savory flavors of the deep South with a touch of spice. Chef Michael seasons his food with his personal spice mix called, "Miracle Dust" — flavor that can't be found anywhere else. It is a miracle the way the food tastes!

Are you guys excited for Tacolandia?

This is our second year participating in Tacolandia and we are pumped up and excited to "bring it," to the people.

Does Jamburritos do many food festivals?

Over the past eight years, Jamburritos has rocked over 30 festivals from Prescott to Phoenix and back. At festivals, we get to meet a wide variety of people and test out new product.

Why did you feel Tacolandia was a good fit for Jamburritos?

Tacolandia is in the heart of "Foodie Central" in my opinion and has supported Jamburritos for over seven years. Thank you Phoenix, thank you New Times!

Are you really ready to serve unlimited taco samples?

Of course! We are ready to turn and burn with smiles on our faces and hot sauce in our hands. Come see us burn!

Y’all ready for this? Purchase your 2019 Tacolandia tickets today.