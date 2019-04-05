29 Recipes from Phoenix and Arizona Food Bloggers

Food bloggers are everywhere and they are sharing recipes with millions. They offer a variety of values to their followers, including some tried-and-true recipes. You'll find food bloggers typically cover a wide variety of foods but many focus on a certain niche like gluten-free, vegan, keto, and paleo recipes.

Whether a mom looking for new recipes, just learning how to cook, or adjusting to new dietary restrictions, you're guaranteed to find something fun from one of these 29 metro Phoenix-based food bloggers creating some mind-blowing recipes.

Hungry Hobby

Kelli Shallal is a Phoenix-based, registered dietitian and food blogger over at Hungry Hobby. Her coconut-flour pancakes are made without all the sugar and refined flour. These pancakes are paleo, gluten-free, and dairy free.

The Muffuletta Deviled Eggs from Take Two Tapas. Courtesy of Take Two Tapas

Take Two Tapas

This is a Mesa-based food blog that shares recipes for smaller portioned plates. Jennifer Stewart over at Take Two Tapas creates easy appetizers, sweets, and thirst-quenching cocktails for any occasion with some useful tips thrown in. These Muffuletta Deviled Eggs are mixed with mustard, hard salami, spicy capicola, smoky provolone cheese, and a tangy olive salad.

The one-pot skinny, cheeseburger pasta skillet dish from Simple Nourished Living. Courtesy of Simple Nourished Living

Simple Nourished Living

Most of the recipes you'll find from Simple Nourished Living are considered light and healthy. Martha McKinnon, who is a central Phoenix-based food blogger, is the author of several e-cookbooks. She says her goal is to balance her love of food and desire to live happy and healthy, and help others do the same. This one-pot skinny, cheeseburger pasta skillet recipe contains lean ground beef, chicken broth, tomatoes, and macaroni and cheese.

Instant Pot chili with all the fixings from Around My Family Table. Courtesy of Around My Family Table

Around My Family Table

Wendy O'Neal is a Mesa-based blogger who focuses on no-fuss and family-approved recipes. She's the author of Around My Family Table and several cookbooks, and says she loves cooking from scratch. In less than an hour, this Instant Pot chili recipe will be ready to serve along with all the fixin’s for a fun chili bar.

EXPAND The apple pear puree from Easy Baby Meals. Courtesy of Easy Baby Meals

Easy Baby Meals

Deepika Haldankar over at Easy Baby Meals is a Chandler-based food blogger who focuses on homemade baby food recipes for ages 6 months to full-blown toddler. You can also find finger foods and recipes for adults. This apple pear puree recipe is a basic starter puree for little ones 6 months of age and above.

EXPAND The gluten-free apple crisp recipe from All For The Memories. Courtesy of All For The Memories

All For The Memories

Allison Waken over at All For The Memories is a photographer, writer, and traveler based in Phoenix. The recipes on her blog are all gluten free. This gluten-free apple crisp recipe has the perfect amount of toppings along with a creamy apple base.

The chocolate banana cake from Itsy-Bitsy Kitchen. Courtesy of Kelsie Roehl at The Itsy-Bitsy Kitchen

The Itsy-Bitsy Kitchen

Kelsie Roehl is behind The Itsy-Bitsy Kitchen and a Scottsdale-based food blogger who says she loves cooking, eating, and, most of all, baking. She shares a lot of her buttery, sugary, and all-around delicious recipes on the love. This chocolate banana cake recipe is a twist on the classic marble cake, featuring soft bananas.

The spinach artichoke shrimp quesadillas from This Delicious House. Courtesy of This Delicious House

This Delicious House

Angela Allison is a Tempe-based blogger behind This Delicious House, which focuses on easy recipes and party menus. Her recipes use easy-to-find ingredients, are considered simple to make, and include make-ahead instructions. These spinach artichoke shrimp quesadillas can be made ahead of time and are filled with a creamy spinach and artichoke dip.

Everything Bagel Chicken from Skinny Fitalicious. Courtesy of Skinny Fitalicious

Skinny Fitalicious

Megan Olson is a Glendale-based food blogger and creator of Skinny Fitalicious. As a nutrition coach, her blog focuses on meal planning and recipes. This Everything Bagel Chicken is juicy and crusted with an everything bagel seasoning. This is a 30-minute meal checking boxes for low-carb, paleo, gluten-free, and low-calorie.

The barbecue chicken bacon pizza from Mom Endeavors. Courtesy of Mom Endeavors

Mom Endeavors

Sara Wellensiek is a Glendale-based blogger who launched Mom Endeavors in 2010. Creativity and family friendliness are seemingly at the heart of everything she shares. Her barbecue chicken bacon pizza is easy to make and features barbecue chicken and bacon flavors along with thinly sliced red onion, and a hearty helping of mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.

Turkey meatballs with pomegranate sauce from I Just Make Sandwiches Courtesy of I Just Make Sandwiches

I Just Make Sandwiches

Marlee Brady is a professional chef turned food blogger over at I Just Make Sandwiches. Based out of north Phoenix, she focuses on from-scratch recipes to help home cooks with easy meals. These turkey meatballs with pomegranate sauce are made with turkey and pork and have a bold pomegranate topping.

Instant Pot turkey noodle casserole from Meatloaf and Melodrama. Courtesy of Meatloaf and Melodrama

Meatloaf and Melodrama

Based out of north Peoria, Dee Martin is the blogger, chief cook, recipe developer, and photographer behind Meatloaf and Melodrama. She focuses on creating easy, budget-friendly, homemade meals and treats. This quick and easy Instant Pot turkey noodle casserole is made with leftover turkey, veggies, and pasta in a cheesy, cream sauce.

Cheesy pesto-stuffed chicken from Simple Sassy Scrumptious. Courtesy of Simple Sassy Scrumptious

Simple Sassy Scrumptious

Jillian Fenton is a Gilbert-based food blogger running Simple Sassy Scrumptious, which focuses on simplicity when preparing dishes, and using fresh ingredients with exceptional flavor. Having spent time in Marseille, France as a foreign exchange student, she became a self-taught cook and baker. This cheesy pesto-stuffed chicken is made with pesto, melted mozzarella cheese, and balsamic vinegar.

Mini-cheeseball truffles from Love Bakes Good Cakes. Courtesy of Love Bakes Good Cakes

Love Bakes Good Cakes

Jamie Sherman is a Phoenix-based food blogger who develops and tests recipes at Loves Bakes Good Cakes using her own family recipes. Though these dishes have been handed down to her, she also creates her own recipes. These mini-cheeseball truffles contain bacon, sun-dried tomatoes and cream cheese.

Hawaiian barbecue chicken wraps from Tastes Better From Scratch. Courtesy of Tastes Better From Scratch

Tastes Better From Scratch

Lauren Allen is a Gilbert-based food blogger behind Tastes Better From Scratch who uses natural ingredients to make delicious homemade food for the everyday cook. Developing recipes that are simple and family-friendly is what this blogger is all about. These Hawaiian barbecue chicken wraps are filled with chicken breast, pineapple, barbecue sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Easy vegan Alfredo sauce from Vegan Huggs. Courtesy of Vegan Huggs

Vegan Huggs

Melissa Huggins is a Phoenix-based food blogger who wants to share her love for mouth-watering vegan food. Over at Vegan Huggs, you'll find lots of full-flavored recipes like this easy vegan Alfredo sauce. The base of this sauce is made with cauliflower and cashews, which creates a creamy and luxurious sauce.

The gluten-free bourbon vanilla chocolate chip cookies from Celiac and the Beast. Courtesy of Celiac And The Beast

Celiac and the Beast

Erica Dermer is a Phoenix-based blogger who focuses solely on gluten-free everything. Over at Celiac and the Beast, you're going to find gluten-free restaurants, recipes, and even travel tips. She's always looking for the newest gluten-free food items to review on her blog. These gluten-free bourbon vanilla chocolate chip cookies are full of chocolate and are dairy free, egg free, and — of course — gluten free.

Zucchini burritos with special green sauce from Oat and Sesame. Courtesy of Oat and Sesame

Oat and Sesame

Emily Brees, who is based out of Flagstaff, runs a blog called Oat and Sesame. Her site is a place where she can share recipes, promote conversation, and conjure up some creative inspirations. These zucchini burritos with special green sauce are stuffed full of zucchini, corn, and onion along with cilantro-lime black bean rice.

Carrot ginger-spiced bread with orange glaze from Culinary Ginger. Courtesy of Culinary Ginger

Culinary Ginger

Janette Fuschi is from England and currently living in north Scottsdale. She's the author, recipe developer, photographer, and videographer behind Culinary Ginger. That means, she uses ginger in a lot of her recipes. Check out this carrot ginger-spiced bread with orange glaze that uses spring carrots and warming spices, including, obviously, ginger.

EXPAND Better Than a Boyfriend Brownies from Modern Honey. Courtesy of Modern Honey

Modern Honey

Melissa Driggs Stadler over at Modern Honey is based out of Gilbert and has been competing in nationwide cooking contests for years. She's all about sharing tried-and-true recipes from decadent desserts, quick and easy dinners, and healthy recipes. These Better Than A Boyfriend Brownies are rich, decadent, and heavy on the fudge. They'll certainly satisfy any chocolate craving.

An almond rose chai tea latte from MOON Spoon and Yum. Courtesy MOON Spoon and Yum

MOON Spoon and Yum

Kristen Wood is a Flagstaff-based food blogger who focuses on family friendly recipes using whole foods, and free of refined sugar and gluten, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. In addition to being a food blog, MOON Spoon and Yum also provides an interview series with food bloggers, as well as cookbook and product reviews. This almond rose chai tea latte has hints of almond, rose, and maple paired with traditional chai spice flavors like cinnamon and cardamom is a perfect example of her style.

Garlic parmesan chicken wings from Cooking with Curls. Courtesy of of Lisa Johnson at Cooking with Curls

Cooking With Curls

Rather than opening her own restaurant or catering company, Lisa Johnson, who is a Surprise-based food blogger, decided to start a food blog called Cooking With Curls. Her hope is to get people out of their comfort zone and show them that cooking at home is not as complicated as many might think. These garlic parmesan chicken wings are baked to crispy perfect, then tossed in a savory garlic parmesan sauce.

Burrata salad with pomegranate vinaigrette for two from Geeks Who Eat. Courtesy of Geeks Who Eat

Geeks Who Eat

Sarah Stubbs is a food blogger in the Arizona Foothills in north Phoenix. Geeks Who Eat is a blog that has a variety of food-related topics covering recipes to food news to party guides. Check out her recipe for burrata salad with pomegranate vinaigrette for two. This salad features a fresh Italian burrata cheese made from mozzarella and cream.

A spiced fruit bake from Homemade Hooplah. Courtesy of Homemade Hooplah

Homemade Hooplah

Chrisy Elliott over at Homemade Hooplah is in Ahwatukee, and her food blog focuses on cooking and baking with easy-to-follow steps most anyone can conquer — no matter cooking skill level. This spiced fruit bake is a fast and easy breakfast casserole made with apple, pineapple, pear, peach, pecan, pomegranate seed, and a touch of cinnamon.

Pictured recipe is Almond Flour Shortbread Cookies Courtesy of Kristine Underwood at Kristine in Between

Kristine In Between

Kristine Underwood is based out of Queen Creek and her blog is all about balance. Over at Kristine In Between, you’ll find lots of cookie recipes as well as a ton of other simple and wholesome recipes. These almond flour shortbread cookies are gluten and grain free, and are made with almond flour and a raspberry jam. Get the recipe here.

A chicken wild rice casserole from Joyful Mad Kitchen Courtesy of Joyful Mad Kitchen

Joyfully Mad Kitchen

Madison Wetherill is based out of Scottsdale and has a love for food and hospitality. She's here to show that cooking can bring true joy and can be an easy way to bring people together. Over at Joyfully Mad Kitchen, you'll find recipes like this chicken wild rice casserole. This is a quick and easy dinner made with chicken, cream of celery, frozen veggies, and wild rice.

Roasted squash risotto with basil and parmesan from Kylee Cooks. Courtesy of Kylee Cooks

Kylee Cooks

A north Phoenix-based blogger, Kylee Ayotte's recipes are approachable and affordable. Over at Kylee Cooks, you'll find plenty of recipe options for weeknight meals both family and budget-friendly. This roasted squash risotto with basil and parmesan is a hearty side dish or a delicious vegetarian main course.

The Southwestern Breakfast Stack from I"m Bored Let's Go. Courtesy of I"m Bored Let's Go

I'm Bored Let's Go

Judy Porter is a Scottsdale-based blogger over at I'm Bored Let's Go, and if it isn't obvious, she loves to cook, eat, and experiment with new and creative recipes and cocktails. The Southwestern Breakfast Stack includes hash browns, bacon, egg, green chili, cheese, and guacamole.

Soft and chewy M&Ms cookies from Celebrating Sweets. Courtesy of Celebrating Sweets

Celebrating Sweets

Allison Mattina over at Celebrating Sweets is a Gilbert-based food blogger who created this site as a celebration of the recipes (both sweet and savory) she creates in her own kitchen. Find a little bit of everything here, from classics to decadent desserts to healthy recipes. This soft and chewy M&Ms cookie has crisp chewy edges with a soft center and is loaded with M&Ms — lots of M&Ms.