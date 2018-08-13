4 Great Places for Desserts in Metro Phoenix

With the end of the heaviest days of summer finally in sight, you may want to double down on your intake of sweets, to revisit favorite pies and ice creams before fall comes. What could be better than a boozy hand pie with some barbecue, or a horchata paleta to cool the heat of a few incendiary barbacoa tacos? Here, we give you four great places for sweets in metro Phoenix.

Paleta quintet Chris Malloy

Realeza Michoacana

2520 North 16th Street

Summer is paleta season in metro Phoenix. Paletas are Mexican ice pops. They can have a base of fruit juice or milk, are shaped in molds, and contain, when done to their potential, chunks of fruit and minimal sugar. A great place for these frozen treats is the neveria and palateria Realeza Michoacana on 16th Street. Flavors include tamarind, guava, cantaloupe, rice, and pistachio. Of the dozens, tamarind is one of the best. Once you've gotten close to the stick, you can see how the brown pop's long fingers of frost crystals project like stalactites to the frozen edges. The cream-based flavors don't bring that same ahhhhhhhhhhh, but the rice paleta is stellar — big on the lush, fragrant flavors latent in the rice, and light on sweetness.

The pastry case on a recent afternoon Chris Malloy

sweet Dee’s Bakeshop

7350 East Stetson Drive, Suite C101, Scottsdale

Sweet Dee’s, a new bake shop in Old Town Scottsdale, is churning out some of the more innovative pastries in metro Phoenix. You might be surprised by a long-risen creme brulee doughnut, a peanut butter and jelly doughnut coated with a fuchsia dusting of freeze-dried raspberries, or a bourbon-plum-chai-latte-orange-blossom "cruffin" — a croissant-muffin hybrid. Owner Danielle O’Day, a self-taught baker, "always" has cream puffs, macarons, croissants, doughnuts, cookies, and various small cakes in her front display. Some of these sweets keep things more classic; some veer more into the new. “It’s heavily French-inspired,” she says of her style. “We wanted to do heavily French with a modern twist.” Roughly 50 percent are gluten-free, including almond flour doughnuts, and some sweets are vegan.