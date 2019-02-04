40 Places to Spend Valentine's Day in Greater Phoenix

The pressure is on. Men and women everywhere are searching for the right place or way to spend Valentine's Day. Whether you prefer casual or upscale, the Valley has you covered. Grab a fun cocktail, eat ice cream in the middle of the day, or enjoy a staycation at a resort with a classic romantic dinner — these local spots aim to put you in the mood to celebrate. Here are 40 metro places to spend Valentine's Day in the Valley.



Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

5813 North Seventh Street

It's hard to resist a three-course meal for $33. The meal includes choice of beverage, appetizer, and entrees like steak and taters, Alaskan cod and chips, and salmon or grilled prime sirloin. Dessert includes brownie with gelato or churros with beer anglaise. If you can't get there on Valentine's Day, don't worry — this special is good from February 7 to 17.

Ladera Taverna y Cocina

8729 North Central Avenue

Ladera Taverna y Cocina is a modern Mexican bar and restaurant that insists on using local and fresh seasonal ingredients. Chef Justin Woodard will offer a specialty prix-fixe, three-course menu including a bottle of wine and featuring coctel de camarones served with tiger prawns, achiote chicken with masa gnocchi, spiced grilled cauliflower, and caramel apple empanadas stuffed with spiced apple compote.

Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale

Live music in the lounge will accompany your delicious dinner of either prime rib-eye, lobster, or king crab carbonara at ZuZu's — the Hotel Valley Ho's on-site restaurant. Save room for dessert and get the red velvet cream cake shake –– a white chocolate shake with strawberry gelato, strawberry red velvet cream cake, dark chocolate and strawberry ganache, marshmallow creme, truffles, and white-chocolate-covered strawberries. Can we say chocolate coma?

Mountain Shadows

5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley

Stunning views of Camelback Mountain will accessorize your dinner at Hearth '61, Mountain Shadows' resort restaurant. During the meal, enjoy half-off bottles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne and complement your drink with surf-and-turf or sea bass with ginger butter. There will be live music on Thursday and Friday evenings. For those who want to continue the party after their Valentine's Day dinner, there is a special room rate of $299.

A cut steak is part of the three-course menu at Keeler's in Carefree. Courtesy Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse

Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree

Tired of going to the same restaurant on Valentine's Day? Carefree offers a new fine dining option with Keeler's Neighborhood Steakhouse. Lose all the pretense in a casual and relaxed atmosphere where the three-course menu includes lobster bisque or Keeler’s Salad, a cut steak with lobster tail and choice of two sides, and dessert with champagne. Cost starts at $75 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 602-374-4784.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse

Multiple Locations

Want to go casual, but craving some specialty eats? Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse keeps it simple but classy for their menu on February 14. Choose from pepper-crusted prime rib with smashed potatoes and broccolini for $36, or pan-seared sea bass with asparagus risotto for $28. Dessert for two and a Champagne toast are available for $12.

Stock & Stable

5538 North Seventh Street

Chef Joe Absolor will debut a special three-course menu this Valentine's Day. Patrons will start with a shared plate that includes roasted beets, kung pao cauliflower, and a choice of entrees including chicken and dumplings, sea bass, or filet. Assorted chocolates for dessert caps off the meal. This three-course menu is $40 per person.

Ease your angst with a "You Drive Me Bananas" cocktail. Courtesy of Hula's Modern Tiki

Hula's Modern Tiki

Multiple Locations

Let's be real, Valentine's Day is not a celebration for everyone. Ease your angst with Hula's Modern Tiki's festive Anti-Valentine's Day party on February 14. Hosted all day long, enjoy featured cocktails such as the "Black Heart Social Club" martini and the "You Drive Me Bananas" cocktail. Feeling feisty? At the Phoenix location, you can even bring pictures of your ex to burn in an outdoor fire pit.

The Gladly

2201 East Camelback Road

Whiskey, anyone? For something different, try the Gladly Bar and see why they earned a Bar of the Year nomination from Whisky Magazine. There is also a three-course menu, which includes a wedge salad, seafood chowder, duck meatloaf, tuna poke, short rib, and other options. The dinners are available for $55 a person. Call 602-759-8132 to book your reservation.

Sample the War of Roses cocktail at True Food Kitchen. Courtesy of True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen

Multiple Locations

Who says Valentine's Day is only for lovers? Indulge in True Food Kitchen's cocktail menu and do a fun tasting with co-workers or a girls' night out. From February 8 through 18, enjoy a selection of carefully crafted cocktails including Hot in the Dark ($12) with IXA organic tequila, lime, jalapeño, and pomegranate, War of the Roses ($11) with pomegranate-infused vodka, Rum Fly With Me ($11) with green tea-infused rum, or the Cocoa Old Fashioned ($12) with cocoa-infused bourbon, apricot brandy, and orange bitters.



Scramble

Multiple Locations

Valentine’s Day specials include Scramble’s double chocolate strawberry French toast. That means hand-cut French baguette slices dipped in vanilla custard and topped with fresh strawberries, a white and milk chocolate syrup drizzle, and powdered sugar served with Schreiner’s sausage patties for $9.89. Also featured that day is Scramble’s Cupid’s Arrow Café Latte, featuring Ghirardelli dark and white chocolate syrup for $4.89.

Lon's at the Hermosa Inn

5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley

Food & Wine named Lon's as the most romantic restaurant in Arizona. With that kind of introduction, prepare to indulge in chef Jeremy Pacheco's three-course tasting menu that begins with caviar, egg custard, or potato crisp. That's followed by lobster bisque and entrees that include beef striploin, Atlantic halibut, duck breast, or pork shank. The dessert finale boasts the blood orange olive cake, dark chocolate cake, or strawberry macaron. This place deserves your Sunday best and this particular menu is offered only on Thursday, February 14. The price is $85 per person and dining reservations can be made by calling 602-955-7878.

Cafe Monarch was voted the second most romantic restaurant in the country by Trip Advisor. Courtesy of Trip Advisor

Cafe Monarch

6939 East First Avenue, Scottsdale

Imagine not flying to France, but still dining European-villa-style with a customized menu and privacy. There is a reason why Cafe Monarch was voted the second most romantic restaurant in the country. Couples will receive special attention from the staff and the farm-to-table ingredients ensures the highest quality in cuisine. This true gem is a place to linger with your love and let the romance take center stage.

Rusconi’s American Kitchen

10637 North Tatum Boulevard

Spend the evening at Rusconi's American Kitchen, where chef Michael Rusconi will have a three-course menu available for $69 per person. Options will include shaved candy beets with wild arugula, baby romaine salad, lobster bisque, and boneless short ribs to start, followed by grilled, herbed breast of natural chicken with Italian bacon risotto, heirloom carrots, roasted rack of lamb with smoked tomato crust and heirloom potatoes, small green beans, fennel, cured tomato and roquette pesto. Or try natural pork loin with cauliflower puree, baby cabbages, bacon dressing, and port wine reduction. For dessert, choose from chocolate mocha crème brûlée, yin and yang cheesecake, grilled peach, and apple buckle in a jar. For a reservation, call 480-483-0009.

Wine tasting is a great way to experience Valentine's Day. Courtesy of LDV Winery

LDV Winery

7134 East Stetson Drive, Suite B100, Scottsdale

You don't need to fly to Napa for a wine tasting. LDV Winery hosts a special tasting on February 14 from noon to 8 p.m. The tasting will feature petite sirah flights paired with sweet nibbles for $16. Pairings include 2013 Sky Island petite sirah with sea salt caramel, 2012 petite sirah with dark chocolate covered decadence, or the 2013 signature petite sirah and a triple-chocolate brownie with a “kiss” of balsamic.

Mowry & Cotton

6000 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Chef Tandy Peterson is featuring a sweethearts menu with a la carte offerings. To start, there is the beef tartare served with wild rice, pickled mustard seed, garlic and parsley crostini, or the poached pear salad packed with ricotta, spiced pecan and oatmeal crumb, and pancetta vinaigrette. Entree offerings include lobster fettuccine or beef tenderloin. Chocolate cake makes for a good dessert at the end. Mowry & Cotton’s traditional dinner menu will be offered during this time as well. To make a reservation, call 480-423-2530.

Voila French Bistro

10135 East Vía Linda, Scottsdale

Create a Parisian date night with authentic cuisine at Voila French Bistro. On Sunday, February 10, the chef is offering a three-course, wine-paired dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. If you want to avoid crowds and have a quiet evening, this is the optimal way. This wine-paired dinner is $79 per person. On Thursday, February 14, the same three-course dinner will be served from 5 to 8:45 p.m. for $79 per person. Drinks will be available in addition to the dinner. The menu includes la cassolette Champagne sabayon served over bay scallops, salmon and mushrooms, leg confit and roasted breast served with foie gras sauce, and a trio of desserts.

Ice cream and fried bananas is a sweet treat to cap off the meal. Courtesy of Salty Sow

Salty Sow

4801 East Cactus Road

From 4 to 10 p.m. on February 14, Salty Sow will offer a specialty dinner for two that includes an amuse bouche, appetizer, salad, entree, and dessert of choice. Menu items will feature items like chocolate covered strawberries with Mumm Napa sparkling wine, truffled deviled eggs, mussels, smoked salmon, seared diver scallops, prime rib, and red velvet cake parfait, among other choices. For reservations, call 602-795-9463.

Match Restaurant and Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue

If you are looking for a contemporary, eclectic experience, check out Match Restaurant and Lounge on Valentine's Day. A special menu is offered from 5 to 11 p.m. on February 14. Some of the items featured are creole oysters in saffron tomato broth, herb-marinated goat, chocolate-covered bacon, and other out-of-the box goodies. Those wanting to stay are welcome to sign up for the hotel package where couples will be gifted an intimacy kit, Champagne, handcuffs, blindfold, and whips. My.



Marcellino Ristorante

7114 East Stetson Road, Scottsdale

Chef Marcellino Verzino has planned a special menu for Valentine's Day night, with wild boar chop and handmade pastas as options. Guests also are welcome to pair their meals with imported beers and the spicy new cocktail, Diavolo — also known simply as the Devil. The evening will also feature Monte Procopio singing in the background. Call 480-990-9500 to make your reservation.

Strawberry and cream waffles all day at Perk Eatery. Courtesy of Perk Eatery

Perk Eatery

6501 East Greenway Parkway, #159, Scottsdale

For those couples who love everything breakfast and don't necessarily have the time to get away during the evening, Perk Eatery is offering strawberries and cream waffles for $8.49. The good news? The offer lasts all day long. You can even make a V-Day pit stop on your way home. Ocean Prime

5455 East High Street

If you want the complete package to impress your date, Ocean Prime makes certain you are set from drinks to dessert. Raspberry wisp martinis, mussels, filet with roasted asparagus, crispy pancetta, and Alaskan king crab gratin are featured on the menu. Cap off dinner with a Thin Mint brownie with peppermint ice cream. This package is available from Thursday, February 14, through Sunday, February 17. To make reservations, call 480-347-1313. The Vig

Multiple Locations

If you don't want to keep it more casual, but still enjoy a prix-fixe, three-course menu, head to The Vig. For $75 per couple, executive chef Justin Woodard will be serving grilled fig and prosciutto bruschetta, salmon, Nashville-glazed chicken, butter-poached halibut, and more. The best part of the price is the tasting menu includes a bottle of wine for two. EXPAND Keep it simple with red velvet pancakes from Chase's Diner. Courtesy of Chase's Diner Chase’s Diner

2040 North Alma School Road, Chandler

Nothing says Valentine's Day like red velvet. For those craving a casual but fun day date, Chase's Diner is featuring red velvet pancakes drizzled with homemade cream cheese all day. Couple that with a cup of coffee or small juice for $7.87. Romance is sometimes the simple pleasures in life. The Market by Jennifer's

3603 East Indian School Road, Suite A

Choices are a good thing, especially if you want to have a memorable evening. The Market by Jennifer's is offering various options for first, second, and third courses. Opt for jumbo shrimp cocktail, frisee salad, grilled lamb chops Provence, chef-carved Chateaubriand beef tenderloin, or seared salmon filet. Dessert includes either flour-less chocolate cake or creme brûlée with berries. All meals include a sweet treat of dark chocolate truffles and bubbles courtesy of the restaurant. Leave all of the special touches to them and make advance reservations by calling 602-626-5050. Tempo Urban Bistro

21067 West Main Street, Buckeye

Nothing says special like exclusive. But that doesn't mean it has to be expensive. Tempo Urban Bistro is offering a sweetheart menu from 5 to 9 p.m. on February 14 for $35 per person. Starters include lobster bisque, oysters, and wild mushroom strudel, while choices for entrees range from house-made cheese ravioli to Chilean sea bass and filet mignon. Triple chocolate torte or ricotta cheesecake — or maybe both — for dessert? With this price point, you should run to make reservations by calling 623-594-6788.

Order your box of chocolate-covered dates today. Courtesy of Sphinx Date Company

Sphinx Date Company

3039 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Short on time, but want to do something for your honey? Order some dates for your date. No, seriously, Sphinx Date company makes customized heart shaped boxes filled with your choice of Arizona-grown, pecan-stuffed, dark or milk chocolate-covered Mejdool dates that are hand-dipped by the Cerreta Candy Company in Glendale. Creamistry

Multiple Locations

Gift your loved one an unexpected good surprise for Valentine's Day and beyond. During the month of February, visit Creamistry for its latest holiday-themed sweet creations. Try the chocolate cherry crush creation with black cherry ice cream, fresh brownie bites, chocolate curls, and black cherry sauce or taste the limited-time-only mini ice cream cake made with black cherry ice cream and chocolate sponge cake and decorated with chocolate hearts and creams. Love by chocolate sounds good this month. Sumo Maya

6560 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Grab dinner at Boulders Resort's Palo Verde Restaurant. Courtesy of Palo Verde Restaurant

Boulders Resort & Spa

34631 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree

Want to get away for Valentine's Day without standing in line at the airport? The drive to Carefree is majestic and the best way to set the precursor to a romantic staycation. At the Palo Verde Restaurant, a prix-fixe menu includes choice of butter-poached king crab, butternut coconut bisque, tuna crudo, strawberry fennel salad, prime beef tenderloin, and other options. Luxurious and rustic, the ambiance and cuisine will feel like you are dining in another city. Extend your stay and indulge in a massage at Boulders Spa to keep that oh-in-love feeling going throughout the weekend. Citizen Public House

7111 East Fifth Avenue, Suite E, Scottsdale

Chef Bernie Kantak will serve a three-course dinner which will start with the soup of the day or salad with a second-course of pan-seared scallops, amor meatloaf, or red rainbow trout. You may also choose a dessert duet which includes an expansive collection of beer and barrel-aged cocktails. To secure your spot, call 480-275-8888. Kitchen West

7700 East McCormick Ranch Parkway, Scottsdale

Executive chef Rick Dupere will feature an exquisite three-course prix-fixe tasting menu from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, offering western American fare in a romantic setting. Start with a choice of oyster stew, potato leek soup with lime caviar or caramelized beet salad, followed by main course choices of hand-carved prime tenderloin roast with black garlic puree and truffle sauce, or Chilean sea bass with parmesan pea risotto or tarragon pea ravioli with vegetables and basil pomodoro sauce. The dessert menu includes Grand Marnier crème brûlée or a flourless chocolate cake with hazelnut ice cream. This specialty menu will be offered at $68 per person or $88 per person with wine parings including your choice off the full wine list. Call 480-596-7520 to confirm your reservation.

Enjoy outdoor dining at T.Cook's. Courtesy of T.Cook's

T. Cook's

5200 East Camelback Road

If you are looking for an indulgent evening for Valentine's Day, T. Cook's is the place with all the things. Executive chef Alex Robinson will prepare a special four-course, prix-fixe menu paired with a Veuve Clicquot rose toast priced at $135 per person. You and your honey can enjoy dishes like pan-seared red snapper, coffee-rubbed beef tenderloin, basil and mascarpone tortellini, or wild mushroom bisque — among others. End the evening on a sweet note with dark chocolate cherry decadence, passion fruit tart, and specialty cocktails. Trapp House BBQ

511 East Roosevelt Street

For a different kind of night, join champion pitmaster Phil the Grill's chef-to-table experience for couples from 7 to 9 p.m. on February 14. For $80 per person or $150 per couple, diners can enjoy a personal chef experience, and a three-course menu featuring a peach brandy, grilled porterhouse pork chop or grilled wagyu rib-eye filet with choice of bourbon molasses sauce or chimichurri sauce. Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort

5700 East McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley

For $22, salad, pizza, and a bottle of wine at Sauce. Courtesy of Sauce

Sauce

Multiple Locations

Nothing says love like warm pizza with your favorite person. On February 14, guests can celebrate with a date or a friend for $22. This special includes one of Sauce’s many hand-tossed salads, a 12-inch pizza, and two glasses of wine. Olive & Ivy

7135 East Camelback Road, #195, Scottsdale

Enjoy a three-course prix-fixe dinner outdoors for $55 per person at Olive & Ivy. Start the meal with an artichoke hearts appetizer, followed by a filet of beef with grilled prawns entrée, and finish with a chocolate cake made with cherry mousse, white chocolate ganache, and pistachio toppings. The Arrogant Butcher

2 East Jefferson Street, #150

Try the sweetheart margarita at Blanco's Taco + Tequila. Courtesy of Blanco's Taco + Tequila

Blanco's Tacos + Tequila

Multiple Locations

Head to a fun happy hour with margaritas at Blanco's Tacos + Tequila. On Valentine's Day, Blanco will offer a special sweetheart margarita with tequila, raspberry triple sec, and house sour. Pair this with your favorite tacos, chopped salad, burritos, and enchiladas, or share an order of guacamole or queso for a casual but festive date night.

Good vibes, great games, and fun cocktails –– look no further than Culinary Dropout. You've got entertainment and dining covered at one place. There's an area dedicated to backyard games such as ping-pong and cornhole and a bar selection featuring trendy, scratch cocktails with chef-driven eats like ahi tuna tartare, grilled steak salad, pork ribs, and butternut squash ravioli. Save room for the cinnamon pretzels with sticky toffee fondue for dessert.