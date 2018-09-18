5 Great Spots for Breakfast or Brunch in Metro Phoenix

We have no shortage of breakfast and brunch options here in the Valley. As temperatures cool, kids get in the groove back at school, and the "on" season returns, you'll want to head out for morning meals. To soak up the gorgeous weather. To drink lattes, polish off eggs, and inhale flaky pastries. Here, we share five great spots that do breakfast and/or brunch. These range far, from a Scottsdale bakery with cotton candy vegan French toast, to a Cave Creek standby that deals in eggs and nostalgia. A good morning will start at any one of the below.

Ruze Cake House now does a limited weekend brunch. Chris Malloy

Ruze Cake House

7033 East Main Street, #100, Scottsdale

Ruze Cake House is now serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Just four items are on the menu, but they're unlike anything you've seen. There's a vegan carrot cake French toast, breaded with cornflake-like cereal and surrounded by edible flowers from northern Arizona. On top of the French toast teeters a poof of house-made cotton candy, dusted with freeze-dried strawberries and specks of basil. Under the cotton candy, entombed within the toast, is sweet coconut cream. Ruze also offers an original version of avocado toast called "croast" — toast but a croissant. Pesto adds flavor. So do roasted cherry tomatoes. Finally, Ruze does a pair of tacos. They come on croissants; one features cotija cheese from Crow's Dairy, avocado mash, pico, cilantro, and a cinnamon sugar base, and the other features strawberry cheesecake. (Note: brunch only.)

French toast with sauces and sausages. Rudri Bhatt Patel

The Grotto Cafe

6501 East Cave Creek Road, #8, Cave Creek

The Grotto Cafe offers a wide range of breakfast options and plenty of space to unwind, relax, and eat. The menu includes savory and sweet options, as well as various muffins and other breakfast pastries. A bowl of oatmeal with the "works" (fresh berries, bananas, and pecans) will keep you feeling good about your morning meal. Bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, and yogurt parfaits are each strong bets as well. Baked goods are made on-site and include an array of chocolate-chip, blueberry, and banana nut muffins. Grotto's highlight is its French toast, topped with bananas and strawberries, and served with bacon or sausage. The French toast has caramel sauce made with sweet condensed milk. Bacon comes thick and isn't crispy or limp. Plump sausages have been nicely browned and show grill marks. For those wanting a hearty Southern breakfast, biscuits and gravy will keep you full until dinnertime.