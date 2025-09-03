Keeping it in the family: A new generation takes over a Gilbert brunch staple

Caitlin Erickson is now the second woman in her family to own and operate The Gilbert House, tucked in the Farmhouse Village. More than half a decade ago, Erickson said she’d like to take over for her aunt, the restaurant’s founder, Susan Wright. In April, that dream became a reality.
About a mile south of Gilbert’s Heritage District, a white picket fence and wrap-around patio frame the classic green-trimmed Sears Craftsman home. The original 576-square-foot farmhouse has been serving for 21 years, offering diner-style breakfasts and lunches elevated by the craftsmanship of Wright’s original recipes.
Some of her earliest memories at the restaurant are of counting the day’s profits while her aunt gave out life advice to her and the other servers. The afternoons spent around a patio table became an honorary tradition and something Erickson looked forward to.
“She'd just be talking about what it's like to be a woman business owner, or, you know, how to stand up for yourself or whatever the wisdom was that she was laying down,” Erickson said. “Because she's just one of these really strong women that has been through it all.”
To honor her aunt, Erickson decided Wright’s breakfast menu staples like sweet apple pancakes, cinnamon rolls, the green chile omelet and corn beef hash, are going nowhere. However, she saw potential for some additions.
Erickson prioritizes inclusivity, so when building the new drink menu, she wanted to feature mocktails in consideration of staff and customers who have gone through, or are in recovery.
“I just have so much respect for them, and so a big part of building that cocktail menu was also making sure we had a really cool mocktail menu as well,” Erickson said. “Plus, my kids love to get in on that, too.”
Her kids also get in on helping around the restaurant. Her oldest son busses tables while her youngest, age 7, eagerly awaits the day he can take over the family business. Although Abby Erwin, Erickson’s 14-year-old niece, may beat him to it.
“Someday I want to help out and be there for Caitlin, and maybe if she needs me to take over, I can do that too,” Erwin said. “Because we're family, you know? I'm just here to help.”
She has been bussing tables since the change in management and wants to work her way up to server once she’s old enough.
She says feedback is a gift and has adopted a more stepped-back approach than her aunt, leaning on her senior staff as they navigate the changes of this next era.
After chatting with customers and collaborators, Erickson realized there was a demand for later hours. Her first steps towards that goal begins by offering Friday dinner services a few nights a month, Erickson’s take on her aunt’s classy date night dinners.
“I wanted to make it a little bit more casual,” Erickson said. “I started doing the dinner services in a way that…you know, you can come in with a table of four or a group of six, it doesn't have to be this cozy date night experience.”
Starting in mid-September, there will be Friday dinner services offered throughout the year from 5 to 8 p.m. She hopes to offer dinner Wednesday through Saturday nights by January.
The Gilbert House also collaborates with an event space next door, The Red House Gilbert, for Wednesday night tasters from 5 to 7 p.m.
While her long-term goals are to expand and open another location, she is focusing on the everyday steps of operating a restaurant.
“I could do this probably for another two decades myself,” Erickson said. “She (Aunt Susan) did it for two decades, I'll sign up for two decades, and then I guess we'll figure out from there who's gonna be next.”