 A new generation takes over a Gilbert brunch restaurant | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Keeping it in the family: A new generation takes over a Gilbert brunch staple

Working there during college, Caitlin Erickson dreamed of one day owning her aunt's restaurant. Now, that dream is a reality.
September 3, 2025
Image: Caitlin Erickson (right) is the new owner of The Gilbert House. Her niece, Abby Erwin, busses tables and hopes to become a server.
Caitlin Erickson (right) is the new owner of The Gilbert House. Her niece, Abby Erwin, busses tables and hopes to become a server. Cheyla Daverman
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The old wooden floors creak and the front door sticks a little as it squeaks open at The Gilbert House, an East Valley eatery that opened in 2004. The farmhouse family feel is made more authentic by the staff's real family dynamics.

Caitlin Erickson is now the second woman in her family to own and operate The Gilbert House, tucked in the Farmhouse Village. More than half a decade ago, Erickson said she’d like to take over for her aunt, the restaurant’s founder, Susan Wright. In April, that dream became a reality.

About a mile south of Gilbert’s Heritage District, a white picket fence and wrap-around patio frame the classic green-trimmed Sears Craftsman home. The original 576-square-foot farmhouse has been serving for 21 years, offering diner-style breakfasts and lunches elevated by the craftsmanship of Wright’s original recipes.

click to enlarge
The Gilbert House opened in 2004 in a classic Sears Craftsman home.
Cheyla Daverman
Erickson first moved out west from Philadelphia to pursue a degree in marketing. While attending Arizona State University, the Gilbert House became her home. During her time at the restaurant, she learned how to serve tables and “be a responsible human being.”

Some of her earliest memories at the restaurant are of counting the day’s profits while her aunt gave out life advice to her and the other servers. The afternoons spent around a patio table became an honorary tradition and something Erickson looked forward to.

“She'd just be talking about what it's like to be a woman business owner, or, you know, how to stand up for yourself or whatever the wisdom was that she was laying down,” Erickson said. “Because she's just one of these really strong women that has been through it all.”

To honor her aunt, Erickson decided Wright’s breakfast menu staples like sweet apple pancakes, cinnamon rolls, the green chile omelet and corn beef hash, are going nowhere. However, she saw potential for some additions.

click to enlarge
An original catalog description of the restaurant's charming home.
Cheyla Daverman
After the first few months of owning the restaurant, she started mixing up some new ideas. Her father, Jim Erickson, is the co-founder of Walter Station Brewery, so her experiences bartending made expanding the drink menu an easy first change.

Erickson prioritizes inclusivity, so when building the new drink menu, she wanted to feature mocktails in consideration of staff and customers who have gone through, or are in recovery.

“I just have so much respect for them, and so a big part of building that cocktail menu was also making sure we had a really cool mocktail menu as well,” Erickson said. “Plus, my kids love to get in on that, too.”

Her kids also get in on helping around the restaurant. Her oldest son busses tables while her youngest, age 7, eagerly awaits the day he can take over the family business. Although Abby Erwin, Erickson’s 14-year-old niece, may beat him to it.

“Someday I want to help out and be there for Caitlin, and maybe if she needs me to take over, I can do that too,” Erwin said. “Because we're family, you know? I'm just here to help.”

She has been bussing tables since the change in management and wants to work her way up to server once she’s old enough.

click to enlarge
The Gilbert House serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. Dinner service is on the way.
Cheyla Daverman
Erickson is not the only one stepping in for a retiring family member. Her cousin is taking over a ranch in South Dakota that provides the free-range buffalo for the restaurant’s buffalo omelet and burgers.

She says feedback is a gift and has adopted a more stepped-back approach than her aunt, leaning on her senior staff as they navigate the changes of this next era.

After chatting with customers and collaborators, Erickson realized there was a demand for later hours. Her first steps towards that goal begins by offering Friday dinner services a few nights a month, Erickson’s take on her aunt’s classy date night dinners.

“I wanted to make it a little bit more casual,” Erickson said. “I started doing the dinner services in a way that…you know, you can come in with a table of four or a group of six, it doesn't have to be this cozy date night experience.”

Starting in mid-September, there will be Friday dinner services offered throughout the year from 5 to 8 p.m. She hopes to offer dinner Wednesday through Saturday nights by January.

The Gilbert House also collaborates with an event space next door, The Red House Gilbert, for Wednesday night tasters from 5 to 7 p.m.

click to enlarge
Caitlin Erickson took over her aunt's restaurant and hopes to keep it in the family for decades to come.
Courtesy of Caitlin Erickson
Erickson is one of six women who own and operate the businesses in the FarmhouseVillage. She said she loves getting to sit down with all the ladies and discuss future collaborations.

While her long-term goals are to expand and open another location, she is focusing on the everyday steps of operating a restaurant.

“I could do this probably for another two decades myself,” Erickson said. “She (Aunt Susan) did it for two decades, I'll sign up for two decades, and then I guess we'll figure out from there who's gonna be next.”

The Gilbert House

397 S. Gilbert Road, #170, Gilbert
Image: Cheyla Daverman
Cheyla Daverman joined Phoenix New Times as an intern in August 2025. She reported throughout Arizona as an undergraduate at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where she is now pursuing her master's degree in investigative journalism. Cheyla reported on digital health disparities for Cronkite News and continues to work for the ASU College of Health Solutions as a social media content creator.
Bluesky
A message from Food & Drink Editor Tirion Boan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

Lists

These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

By Tirion Boan
Image: New restaurant from Sam Fox to open in Scottsdale this fall

Openings & Closings

New restaurant from Sam Fox to open in Scottsdale this fall

By Sara Crocker
Image: This downtown Phoenix 'gem of a bar' is closing. How to make one last visit

Bars

This downtown Phoenix 'gem of a bar' is closing. How to make one last visit

By Sara Crocker
Image: A new beer and wine bar is bubbling up in Sunnyslope

Beer & Breweries

A new beer and wine bar is bubbling up in Sunnyslope

By Sara Crocker
Image: This downtown Phoenix 'gem of a bar' is closing. How to make one last visit

Bars

This downtown Phoenix 'gem of a bar' is closing. How to make one last visit

By Sara Crocker
Image: These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

Lists

These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

By Tirion Boan
Image: New restaurant from Sam Fox to open in Scottsdale this fall

Openings & Closings

New restaurant from Sam Fox to open in Scottsdale this fall

By Sara Crocker
Image: From BMX to bagels: How a local biker jumped into the world of baking

Baked Goods

From BMX to bagels: How a local biker jumped into the world of baking

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation