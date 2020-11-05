Now Open: Aldi Has Officially Arrived in Goodyear

Today, with the opening of its first two Arizona stores, ALDI is at the crest of its westward expansion.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, ALDI held a socially distant ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Goodyear store (845 North Estrella Parkway in Goodyear), which simultaneously celebrated the tandem opening of the Chandler location (2844 South Alma School Road in Chandler).

Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord cut the ribbon, counting eins, zwei, drei. She said when she once lived in Germany, she would shop at ALDI, explaining it was the only grocer she knew of that carried peanut butter. (ALDI was first established in 1961 in Germany but has had a stateside presence since 1976 when a location opened in Iowa.)

Inside the new ALDI Goodyear. Lauren Cusimano

"I can’t wait for each and every one of you to walk through these doors,” Lord said to the line of waiting customers, which was already wrapped around the building. And, turning to the new ALDI staff, “Thank you, thank you for picking Goodyear.”

ALDI’s sleek, simple, aisles for ready for the onslaught. Produce, snacks, and holiday turkeys were in many people's carts — which ALDI offers with a $0.25 deposit.

After today, both stores will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily.

Looking ahead, ALDI plans to open two more locations in December — 24665 North Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria and 1801 East Pecos Road in Gilbert. After 2020, ALDI says it intends to open 11 additional locations in the Phoenix area.

For more information, see the ALDI website.