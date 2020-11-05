 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Grocery |

Now Open: Aldi Has Officially Arrived in Goodyear

Lauren Cusimano | November 5, 2020 | 10:20am
Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord cut the ribbon at today's ALDI opening.EXPAND
Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord cut the ribbon at today's ALDI opening.
Lauren Cusimano
AA

Today, with the opening of its first two Arizona stores, ALDI is at the crest of its westward expansion.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, ALDI held a socially distant ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Goodyear store (845 North Estrella Parkway in Goodyear), which simultaneously celebrated the tandem opening of the Chandler location (2844 South Alma School Road in Chandler).

Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord cut the ribbon, counting eins, zwei, drei. She said when she once lived in Germany, she would shop at ALDI, explaining it was the only grocer she knew of that carried peanut butter. (ALDI was first established in 1961 in Germany but has had a stateside presence since 1976 when a location opened in Iowa.)

"I can’t wait for each and every one of you to walk through these doors,” Lord said to the line of waiting customers, which was already wrapped around the building. And, turning to the new ALDI staff, “Thank you, thank you for picking Goodyear.”

ALDI’s sleek, simple, aisles for ready for the onslaught. Produce, snacks, and holiday turkeys were in many people's carts — which ALDI offers with a $0.25 deposit.

After today, both stores will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily.

Looking ahead, ALDI plans to open two more locations in December — 24665 North Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria and 1801 East Pecos Road in Gilbert. After 2020, ALDI says it intends to open 11 additional locations in the Phoenix area.

For more information, see the ALDI website.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

