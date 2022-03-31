April Food and Drink Events in Greater Phoenix

Spring is here, and with it comes a variety of events from the food and drink world in Arizona. There are lots of fun happenings on the calendar, from a French fry festival and the blessing of a vineyard (plus several other wine-related events) to restaurant openings and the launch of a limited-release brew to benefit a local foundation. Check back through the month to see what we've added to the list!
Saturday, April 2
The Casual Pint Central Phoenix
4626 North 16th Street, Unit 102 Bring your pooch to The Casual Pint and receive a treat for him/her plus $2 off your first pour. The Arizona Humane Society will have dogs available for adoption from 1 to 4 p.m. Profits from kegs donated by Bone Haus Brewing, a 50/50 raffle, and a silent auction where you can win Phoenix Suns tickets will all help fundraising efforts.
Saturday, April 2
Multiple Locations
April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day, and Visit Mesa, 12 West Brewing Co., and Chupacabra Tap Room are coming together to launch Spectrum Double IPA. The collaborative beer has flavors of blueberry, passion fruit, and citrus, and will be available for a limited time only. Purchase the beer on tap at a number of brewery locations or buy cans at 12 West Brewing's downtown Mesa location and online through a delivery service. Proceeds will benefit the Mesa Regional Foundation for Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion
Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3
Koibito Poke
Multiple Locations
Celebrate your team being in the Final Four (or not) with this slam dunk of a deal from Koibito Poke. Receive $4 off when you order online through the website or app with the code FINAL4. The deal is valid for popular items like the chicken and shrimp bowl and side dishes like the cucumber and seaweed salads and spicy crab mix.
Sunday, April 3
Rusty's at Mountain Shadows Resort
5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley
Patio season is perfect for enjoying a cold one. For this event at Rusty's at Mountain Shadows, you can admire the beauty of Camelback Mountain while sampling over 30 different kinds of beer. Tickets, $49, include a 20-taste punch card and lunch.
Monday, April 4, to Sunday, April 10
Jet's Pizza
20229 North 67th Avenue, Suite C-10, Glendale
Jet's Pizza already has two locations in Arizona and is now opening a third in Glendale. The Detroit-style pizza company is celebrating with a special for customers: free 4 Corner Pizza with the purchase of any pie. Just use code AZ3FREE at checkout to participate.
Wednesday, April 6
Macayo's Mexican Food
Multiple Locations
Macayo's has a new beverage program after collaborating with Barter & Shake in an effort to change things up at the restaurant. New cocktails on the menu include Bee's Passion, made with house gin, housemade sweet and sour, and passion fruit topped with Strawberry Citrus Smash Spiked Ice; a guava colada; and red and white sangria. Macayo's also has new glassware and clay mugs available for purchase online.
National Burrito and Beer Day
Thursday, April 7
Multiple Locations
It's truly the best of both worlds when National Beer Day and National Burrito Day coincide, and two Valley Mexican restaurants are leading the celebration. At Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill, get half off your beer with a burrito purchase. Over at Diego Pops, the takeout Adult Lunch Box comes with chips and salsa, your choice of a burrito or three tacos, and a canned beer for $18.
Friday, April 8
Match Market & Bar 1100 North Central Avenue
If you're a whiskey fan, you'll love this four-course meal presented by Garrison Brothers at Match Market & Bar. Each plate, from a watermelon salad to a crab cake to pork belly and bourbon pecan pie, will be paired with whiskey. Tickets are $125 per person plus tax; the event runs from 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
Margaret T. Hance Park
1202 North Third Street Fries and tunes: What could be better? It's time for the second annual FRIED Festival, coming to Margaret T. Hance Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A variety of vendors will be serving up creative French fry offerings, from mac and cheese fries to poutine, and even dessert fries. There will also be lawn games, two stages with live bands, and more. Tickets are $12 online in advance.
Saturday, April 9
Sonoita Vineyards
290 Elgin Canelo Road, Elgin
Say a prayer, then drink up at the 44th annual blessing of Sonoita Vineyards. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a blessing at noon with Father Greg Adolph from Saint Andrew's to celebrate the beginning of spring and the growing season. Tickets are $25 online and $30 at the door and include 10 wine tastings from participating nearby wineries and a souvenir glass. Lunch can also be purchased from local vendors.
Thursday, April 21
Arcadia Farms Café
7014 East First Avenue, Scottsdale
This year, the annual Farmer and Fisherman in the House dinner at Arcadia Farms Café will bring together Duncan's Trading Company, Chula Seafood, and Quail Distributing, with all proceeds from the event benefiting World Central Kitchen, the organization currently providing food relief in Ukraine. The meal will highlight locally sourced fruits and vegetables and fresh fish, and pair them with fine wines. Tickets are $125 per person, plus a 22 percent service fee and tax.
Saturday, April 23
CityScape Phoenix
1 East Washington Street
It's hard to believe, but this year marks the 10th annual Urban Wine Walk in downtown Phoenix. Sips start at 1 p.m. at CityScape Phoenix, or you can begin your self-guided tour wherever you like. Participating locations will be offering wine samples for $5 each, which includes a snack as supplies last. The first 200 people to start their walk at CityScape will get a free commemorative wine glass.
Saturday, April 23
Smoothie King
5482 South Power Road, Suite #102, Gilbert While Gilbert's new Smoothie King opened for business on March 28, the official grand-opening event is happening on April 23. There will be a raffle to win prizes, including the chance to win one smoothie a week for a year. Smoothie King will donate $2 of every smoothie sold during the day to the Tillman Foundation.
Saturday, April 30
Spaces of Opportunity Garden
1200 West Vineyard Road Project Roots AZ is an organization focused on providing access to nutritious food in a sustainable way and assisting people in growing their own food. The nonprofit, which was co-founded by former WNBA Phoenix Mercury player and Chicago Sky coach Bridget Pettis, is holding its first fundraiser at the Spaces of Opportunity Garden starting at 6 p.m. Local First Arizona chefs will prepare dinner based on foods grown and harvested by Project Roots AZ volunteers. Tickets are $100 at the Project Roots website.
Saturday, April 30
Old Town Activity Park
187 East Pima Street, Cottonwood After a two-year hiatus, the Verde Valley Wine Festival is back. You'll see offerings from local wineries, breweries, and restaurants, while guests can come and go during the event in order to enjoy everything Cottonwood has to offer. General admission, VIP, and platinum VIP tickets are available to purchase now.
YUM Food Fest
Saturday, April 30
Bell Bank Park
1 Legacy Drive, Mesa
Are you the ultimate foodie? Check out the YUM Food Fest at Bell Bank Park for the area's best food trucks, a beer garden, a margarita village, live music, and more. There will also be kid-friendly food and fun activities. Tickets are $5 in advance, $8 at the gate, and $50 for VIP (Very Important Foodie).