    Herban Planet
Um, gross.
Burger King in Buckeye Served a Raw Chicken Sandwich

Steven Hsieh | September 20, 2019 | 3:43pm
Well, that's gross.

A Burger King in Buckeye served a customer a raw chicken sandwich, a manager at the fast-food restaurant confirmed. The manager who answered the phone said a customer got her money back after she was served the sandwich.

The customer, Paula Piccoli, posted a photo of her sandwich on Facebook, which was later shared by acquaintances on Twitter and a Reddit page devoted to Phoenix.

"DON'T eat at the Burger King in Verrado. My daughter received a RAW chicken sandwich. Unfortunately, she ate a portion of the sandwich before she figured this out," Piccoli wrote. "Hoping she does not get sick. Seriously how does this happen."

Piccoli did not respond to request for comment, but Andres had an explanation for the under-cooked chicken.

"What happened is there are two chicken timer cooks, and they must have put the wrong timer for that specific sandwich," he said.

When asked when the raw chicken was served, the manager directed Phoenix New Times to the Burger King's district manager. The district manager did not respond to request for comment.

Neither did Burger King's corporate spokesperson.

The Burger King in question is located at 19590 West Indian School Road.

 
Steven Hsieh is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times. He previously worked at The Stranger and Santa Fe Reporter.

