4
Introducing Kachina Throwback Ale for you wild bunch of Coyotes fans.EXPAND
Introducing Kachina Throwback Ale for you wild bunch of Coyotes fans.
Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes and Grand Canyon Brewing Introduce Hockey Beer

Lauren Cusimano | October 4, 2019 | 8:00am
Hockey fans, this one’s for you, you wild bunch. Introducing Kachina Throwback Ale, a hockey-inspired beer brought to you by your beloved Arizona Coyotes and Grand Canyon Brewing Company (the official craft beer partner of our local NHL team). As of now, 'Yotes fans can enjoy this crisp, light beer not only at the home ice, Gila River Arena in Glendale, but also area restaurants and stores. And this is just in time for the 2019-2020 season home opener against the Boston Bruins this Saturday, October 5.

The 12-ounce cans, complete with the classic Kachina figure from the Coyotes jerseys of yesteryear, are available as six-packs at Albertsons, Safeway, and Total Wine. Kachina Throwback Ale-supplied restaurants include locations of Brass Tap Beer Bar, Angry Crab, and Ice Den. And for those willing to make the drive, the beer is available at the Grand Canyon Brewing Company taproom in Williams, Arizona.

“We are very excited to partner with Grand Canyon Brewing Company to introduce Kachina Throwback Ale to our fans this season,” Coyotes president and CEO Ahron Cohen says in a press release. “Kachina Throwback Ale tastes great and we're confident that our fans will love this beer as much as they love our Kachina jerseys.”

And Grand Canyon Brewing Company has something to say about the partnership, too.

"Here at Grand Canyon Brewing Company, we have been over the moon about our partnership with the Arizona Coyotes since it began in the 2018-2019 season," says Alexander Phillips, director of sales and marketing at Grand Canyon Brewing Company,  also in a press release. "Their organization embodies many of the same principles as our own, with a focus on community involvement, education and the appreciation of our beautiful copper state."

What’s more, portions of the proceeds from Kachina Throwback Ale sales will go toward the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

For more information, visit the Arizona Coyotes and Grand Canyon Brewing Company websites.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

