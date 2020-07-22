 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Roy's in Chandler will be there.EXPAND
Roy's in Chandler will be there.
Roy's

Arizona Restaurant Week Has Announced Its Fall Dates

Lauren Cusimano | July 22, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Arizona Restaurant Weeks: Dine in or Take Out — otherwise known as the restaurant week postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 — just wrapped on Sunday, June 28. But don’t get comfortable cooking at home just yet. The Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA) just announced dates for the 10-day fall version of the event. It'll run from Friday, September 18, to Sunday, September 27.

As in previous restaurant weeks, participating restaurants will offer three-course, prix-fixe menus for $33 or $44 per person. Some establishments are offering wine pairings for an additional cost. The fall 2020 Arizona Restaurant Week: Dine In or Take Out will operate just as the summer one did. Guests may either get takeout (and that includes drinks) or eat at the restaurant with a limited dine-in capacity.

Currently registered restaurants include Indian Delhi Palace, Arrowhead Grill, Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill, Avanti Restaurant, Liberty Market, Honey Bear's BBQ, Roy's, El Chorro, and more.

If you’re a sucker for resort restaurants, some participating ones include Litchfield's at The Wigwam, The Canal Club at The Scott Resort and Spa, Prado at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, and Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa.

Approximately 80 eateries have signed up so far, including first timer Alter Ego in Tempe (check out our First Taste if you’re unfamiliar).

“We feel not only gratitude but also great pride in the fact that the local dining community has showed up again and again in support of our industry since closures and limited re-opening mandates,” says Steve Chucri, Arizona Restaurant Association President and CEO, in a press release. “We are thrilled to see that dining out — whether that means in-restaurant or getting take-out — is still such an important part of people’s lives.”

To view the complete list of participating eateries or to register your own restaurant (applications are still being accepted), see the Arizona Restaurant Week: Dine In or Take Out website.

In the meantime, you can browse New Times' Phoenix Restaurant Directory to see what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

