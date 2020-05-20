 
A guide to restaurant reopening guides — simple as that.
Here Are Some Guides to Reopening Arizona Restaurants

Lauren Cusimano | May 20, 2020 | 6:00am
The month of May has so far been something of an instructional one for people whose interests include eating meals in public.

Many guides have been released, including the National Restaurant Association's COVID-19 Reopening Guidance: A Guide for the Restaurant Industry and Safety First: Serving Food and Protecting People During COVID-19 from the Aspen Institute, World Central Kitchen, Off Their Plate, and James Beard Foundation.

In Arizona, which resumed dine-in services as of May 11, a variety of entities, associations, and agencies have also published some handy, printable resources. Here are three aimed at helping you stay safe while eating out.

Guidance for Restaurants Providing Dine-In Services

The Arizona Governor’s office recently released a series of 10 one-page guides for businesses reopening to the public — and it includes restaurants. The Arizona Department of Health Services Guidance for restaurants providing dine-in services applies direction given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to Arizona eateries, and outlines a number of precautions for owners, staff, and guests.

Restaurant Guidance on Reopening Dining Room Operations

Our own Arizona Restaurant Association has released its own multi-page resource called “Welcome Back to the Table.” The guide lists tips for reopening, rehiring, and restarting your draught beer system, as well as resources from the state and federal government. This thing is thorough; the ARA says it has “worked with industry leaders, public health experts, restaurant operators of all sizes, and our supplier partners to develop these guidelines to ensure customers know that the restaurant industry is taking a leadership role in protecting our community."

Reopening for AZ: A Restaurant Guide

Three Arizona restaurant-related entities teamed up this month to release a guide to resuming dine-in services. Local First Arizona (nonprofit organization), AWE Collective (marketing agency), and KIND Hospitality (a brand for airport restaurant concepts) have released the Reopening for AZ: A Restaurant Guide. Or, as they put it, “the Valley’s newest key resource to help you map out the reopening of your restaurant.” The guide is free and downloadable, and covers safety, sanitation, and social distance tips.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

