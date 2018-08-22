A Promising New Festival Will Celebrate Booze Made in Arizona

We have scattered countless pixels covering the rapid happenings of the local craft drinking scene. Beer. Spirits. Wine. Cider. Sake. For those of you who want a crash course in Arizona libations – or simply want an afternoon of good drinking – consider the new AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews festival.

The event will spotlight booze made in Arizona. Only products made in Arizona will be poured.

AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews will be held on Saturday, November 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Drinks will flow on the concourse at Salt River Fields.