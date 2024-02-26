Bang Bang brings sushi, Asian-inspired cocktails and house music to Tempe

click to enlarge JD DiPalma, Bang Bang's Director of Operations, is sitting in one of six VIP areas by the dancefloor. Mike Madriaga

Cocktails set the scene at Bang Bang



"It's a top seller," DiPalma says. "It's like one of those things when you see it go out, and other patrons say, 'I want that.'"

click to enlarge The Asian Pear Mojito is made with Bacardi Rum and Midori pear liqueur shaken with pineapple and lime juice. Mike Madriaga

What to expect on the food menu



The first location of Bang Bang opened in San Diego just over ten years ago, and DiPalma explains, "we get our fish daily fresh from the same place we do in San Diego. We have a high standard coming from the coast."

click to enlarge The kitchen churns out a selection of hot and cold dishes. The Hello Kitty Roll (bottom right) is made with spicy tuna, avocado and shrimp tempura. Mike Madriaga

click to enlarge After 10 p.m., Bang Bang puts away the dining tables and turns into a nightclub. Bang Bang Tempe

Dinner and dancing at Bang Bang



The original Bang Bang concept, which opened in San Diego in 2013, was the brainchild of Islam Ahmed. DiPalma worked at the original nightclub and restaurant for two years prior to relocating to the Valley to open Bang Bang in Tempe last fall. He spearheaded the expansion with the same branding — including the club and restaurant's design concepts and music choices.



At Bang Bang's 5th Street entrance, patrons are welcomed with Rodriguez's artwork over the elevator doors just right of the stairway. Immediately to the left of the entrance, people are greeted by a receptionist surrounded by glossy subway tile that spells out Bang Bang Tempe. A directory sign hangs from the ceiling.



"On club nights, people wait in line up the stairs," DiPalma says. Club nights start at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and sometimes on Thursday. During club nights, the kitchen stops taking food orders at about 9 p.m. prior to the club opening.



Along the long flight of stairs are neon lights, slat-wood benches and walls, living bamboo plants and exposed piping reminiscent of the Tokyo subway tunnel influences.



"We want basically by the time you come up here, you took five photos," he says. At the top, the patrons are greeted by another host surrounded by white-colored faux flowers and a dozen elongated Japanese lanterns. The first thing most people see is a ginormous gold and silver mirror ball spinning amid LED strips on the dining area's ceiling.



"All the tables here are on wheels, and later at 10 p.m., when the club gets going, the tables are wheeled outside or to [the] side of the room," DiPalma says.



On the second level, the sexy house, EDM, electronica, techno, trance or progressive music playing on the booming Pioneer sound system ties everything together.



"It's about the whole experience," DiPalma says. "Here, you can get dinner and stay for the DJ show; it's all in one."





Bang Bang

420 S. Mill Ave. #201, Tempe