Belly is Open, Myke’s Pizza is Back, and More Phoenix Food News

It’s Friday, so here are five big bites of Phoenix food and drink news from this week.

Instrumental Hospitality Group Has Opened Belly

Instrumental Hospitality Group is a new bar-and-restaurant team formed by Michael Babcock and Wayne Coats, formerly of Welcome Hospitality, along with Paul Waxman and Robert Cissell (the group is so named because they’re all local musicians as well). Last summer, they announced their first project, Belly, a two-story Southeast Asian kitchen and cocktail bar at 4971 North Seventh Avenue. It was originally marked for a spring 2020 opening (but yeah, COVID). But the group announced this week the anticipated eatery is now open for takeout only — 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

EXPAND Cider Corps's taproom is back open this week. Cider Corps

Myke’s Pizza and Cider Corps Are Back for Dine-In

Veterans Day 2020 was the three-year anniversary of Cider Corps in downtown Mesa. It was also the day its taproom reopened for drink and dine-in. The “drink” is craft cider from the Duren brothers and Pair Coffee & Tea. The “dine” is Myke’s Pizza — one of our Top 100 restaurants and a 2020 Best of Phoenix winner for — you guessed it — Best Pizza. Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Second Monroe’s Hot Chicken Is Now Open

In addition to its ground-floor restaurant in the Historic Luhrs Tower, Monroe’s Hot Chicken has opened a second location in The Watermark retail complex at 430 North Scottsdale Road in Tempe. Founded by Larry White, the man behind Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles, the eatery offers mean and mighty Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches. Tempe hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Mr Mesquite will be plastic-free by November 2022. Mr Mesquite Taqueria

Mr Mesquite Is Getting Out of the Plastics Game

Mr Mesquite Taqueria announced this week it plans to phase out single-use plastics by November 2022. The local chain of taquerias will kick off this new era on Sunday, November 15, a.k.a. American Recycles Day, by reducing the use of plastic containers, cups, bags, straws, and any other related products. By phasing out plastic completely in two years’ time, the company estimates it will have reduced its carbon footprint by 8,000 to 10,000 bags a month, 30,000 to 35,000 pieces of plastic silverware, and 50,000 to 55,000 containers.

EXPAND Get your meals delivered from a Phoenix-based company. Fabulous Food

Local Catering Company Launches a Meal Delivery Service

Subscribing to a meal delivery service might be more fun (or make you feel better about yourself) if it was from a local business. Cue Fabulous Food Fine Catering and Events. The team has been around since 1996 but recently launched a home and/or office delivery option or its meals. Categories include breakfast, grains and greens, mains, and snacks. Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday for delivery between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. the following Monday. The order minimum is $85. To check out menus or to order, see the Fabulous Food website.

See what Valley restaurants are offering takeout, delivery, and dine-in services with our Phoenix Restaurant Directory.