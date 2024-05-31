 Best bruschetta in Phoenix: Try these 7 restaurants | Phoenix New Times
Where to find the best bruschetta in Phoenix

Try these seven great spots for the snackable, shareable dish.
May 31, 2024
Cibo in downtown Phoenix has a trio of tasty bruschetta that is perfect to share or eat as a meal so that you have room for crepes.
Cibo Urban Pizzeria

During these hot summer months, a meal beginning with bruschetta with cool toppings such as chilled fresh veggies, sliced meats and cheeses is a tasty treat.

Some prefer sweet toppings such as cranberries, cherries and sweet mascarpone cheese. Others like to top the appetizer with savory ingredients such as anchovies, prosciutto, asparagus or beans.

We've sampled our way across the Valley to find our favorite bruschetta spots for the perfect cool summer snack or starter.

Cibo Urban Pizzeria

603 N. Fifth Ave.
This downtown Phoenix cozy little pizza parlor serves an amazing Italian menu in historic digs.  Cibo's bruschetta is one of our favorites and has a mix of flavors. For $12, get three pairs (six total pieces) with classic tomato and basil, more unique cannellini beans or savory sliced prosciutto with fresh mozzarella cheese. Be sure to save room for dessert since the crepes are phenomenal.

click to enlarge
Cucina Tagliani has the comfy '90s decor and family-style plates to make you feel at home. The Bruschetta is self-serve, so top it with as much or as little as you like.
Melissa Parker

Cucina Tagliani

17045 N. 59th Ave., Glendale
Along with its retro decor, Cucina Tagliani has great bruschetta with several options. Get $1 off starters including the bruschetta trio and pizzas during Happy Hour and Reverse Happy Hour. Choose from bruschetta toppings such as spinach with ricotta cheese, asparagus puree, diced red pepper, artichoke puree, classic caprese or rotating seasonal offerings. Bruschetta starts at $12.99. Cucina Tagliani has huge, shareable portions and a sprawling menu including a build-your-own pizza or pasta bowl option that is a fun way to try different sauces and toppings.

Tryst Cafe

21050 N. Tatum Blvd. #108
4205 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler
Although better known for its fabulous breakfast and brunch offerings — we are partial to the smoked salmon fully-loaded sandwich and breakfast quesadilla — Tryst Cafe is open until 8 p.m. during the week and has happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. featuring a classic bruschetta for $8 along with other discounted appetizers and cocktails. The vegetarian-friendly bruschetta has tomatoes, garlic, balsamic drizzle and parmesan cheese. Gluten-free modifications can be made to most menu items at Tryst as well. This is a great value bruschetta at a cozy cafe with several healthy menu options and an enclosed patio.

click to enlarge
The bruschetta at North Italia is a unusual version with stracciatella, grilled asparagus, truffle and grana padano cheese.
North Italia

North Italia

Multiple Locations
This upscale Italian eatery with locations across the Valley (and several states) has a tasty savory bruschetta that feels sophisticated. North Italia's $16 bruschetta features asparagus paired with prosciutto, a mix of mozzarella and grana padano cheese and truffle oil. It is messy to eat and possibly best with a fork and knife, but it's worth the effort.

click to enlarge
We love Fellow Osteria's burrata (pictured) and bruschetta. This refreshing appetizer has cranberry and roasted squash that are perfect for Summer.
Melissa Parker

Fellow Osteria + Pizzeria

1455 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Located within ASU's SkySong Innovation Center, Fellow Osteria is a classy and modern restaurant founded by two Arizona natives. It's in the Born & Raised family of restaurants along with Clever Koi, Clever Ramen and Across the Pond.  Try the classic bruschetta with Noble bread, lemon ricotta cheese, toasted hazelnuts, grilled artichoke hearts, parmesan and a pop of mint for $15. We loved the burrata option even more which has the sweet flavor of cranberry to compliment the roasted squash and smooth pesto for $16. Fellow has noteworthy "Flock Together" group specials with cocktails or bottles of wine to share with friends or family. Enjoy the selection of craft cocktails and local draft beers with a meal.

Arrivederci

Multiple Locations
This Arizona eatery has staff that often speaks Italian and regulars who linger until the restaurant locks the doors for the night. It's the perfect spot to enjoy tasty bruschetta and a romantic ambiance. The bruschetta at Arrivederci is $9 and simple but great to dip in pasta sauce. It comes with garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil. Arrivederci has locations in Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Ahwatukee. They have a Tuscan-inspired menu and end the meal with a complimentary shot of limoncello.

click to enlarge
While Il Bosco is known for its pizza, don't miss out on the delicious bruschetta bites.
Il Bosco

Il Bosco

918 N. Fifth St.
7120 E. Becker Lane, Scottsdale
Currently open in Scottsdale and Phoenix, pizzeria Il Bosco is preparing to open more locations in 2024. The original Scottsdale spot is small but cozy. We recommend getting reservations as it books up quickly. The dog-friendly patios at both locations offer live music nights. The bruschetta is $10.50 and comes in a fig, brie, apple and honey flavor, a traditional caprese and a roasted red pepper with goat cheese creation that has a bit of a kick. The fig with apple was the most sweet and unique, and the combination of the three very different flavors makes for an interesting starter. We especially love that it comes pre-cut, perfect for sharing and not-as-messy eating.
Melissa Parker
Melissa Parker is a writer for the Phoenix New Times. Originally from New York, she has strong opinions on pizza and deeply appreciates Arizona's abundance of tacos. She primarily writes food articles and specializes in local restaurants and breweries.
