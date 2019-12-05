The Best Greek Restaurants in Greater Phoenix

Nothing is more refreshing or filling than sinking your teeth into a gyro overflowing with feta, meat, and onions or loading up a piece of pita bread with a Greek salad mixed with hummus. Therefore, it's a good thing a Greek restaurant is not hard to find in metropolitan Phoenix. Be it a fancy restaurant with full bar and endless mezze or a little cafe where you can grab a quick lunch gyro, here are some of the best Greek restaurants in the Valley.

Dino’s Greek & Italian Grill and Bar 1550 North Dysart Road, Goodyear



It’s the best of both worlds inside this cozy Goodyear restaurant. Inside this spacious dining room, you’ll find dozens of classic Greek entrees like gyros and spanakopita and traditional Italian dishes with homemade sauce and made-to-order lasagna. Dino’s is also known for the “Greekiest” happy hour, with specials on food and drink every day from 2 to 8 p.m. Whether you’re just stopping in for a Greek salad piled high with feta and olives or dining in for fettuccine carbonara covered in bacon and Parmesan, you won’t be leaving Dino’s half full.

Crazy Jim’s 305 West Washington Street, #104



Crazy Jim’s really has crazy deals and specials for each day of the week. Crazy Jim’s is known for being a downtown Phoenix dining secret since 1997 for its breakfast plates and Mediterranean dishes. Each weekday has a special salad like calamari or chicken picado, and combos for a full Greek meal. The pita is fresh and house-made, and the dough also goes toward order-by-the-slice pizza. Crazy Jim’s also has some classic dinner plates for those who are a little pickier, such as hamburgers and spaghetti. There’s also baklava, cannoli, and a chocolate overload cake if the large portion sizes didn’t fill you up all the way.

The beloved chicken feta salad from George's Kitchen. Jacob Tyler Dunn

George’s Kitchen 6102 North 16th Street



The trendy yet family-owned George’s Kitchen has plates and specials as big as its portion sizes. With a lunch special that runs from the time they open to 3 p.m., the amount of food for the price will want you coming back for more. The pitas, gyros, and salads are discounted during the midday specials and come with either a side of extra house-made pita, fries, or salad. But don’t be afraid to let your eye wander toward the entrees listed on the chalkboard menu. The Greek-style pizzas and seafood platters are colorfully decorated with sides of feta cheese, pita, and salads.

Golden Greek 7128 North 35th Avenue



Golden Greek serves dinner just like Mama makes it. Despite having that family-owned diner vibe, the menu has a variety of Greek favorites with some new options to try if you haven’t had the full Greek experience. That include taramosalata, a fish roe dip topped with olive oil and lemon juice, and garithes scorpios — shrimp sauteed in butter, garlic, and white wine. Besides the variety of Greek classics and favorites, Golden Greek also has a selection of Italian specials like a marinara-drowned ziti and veal sauteed in mushrooms, herbs, and Marsala wine. This hidden gem is a mom-and-pop shop with simple Greek decorations and is the perfect spot for a drop-by lunch.

One of the many fishes from Greekfest. Diana Martinez

Greekfest 1940 East Camelback Road



Stepping into this taverna is like walking into Donna’s hotel in Mamma Mia! From the granite pillars bordering the front door to the adobe clay pots and flowers decorating the dining room, it’s a full Greek experience. But the authenticity doesn’t stop at Greekfest's decor. The restaurant has lunch options like gyros and salads, but the real showstopper is the mezze, a selection of small plates served as appetizers. The variety of mezze is enough to fill most of the menu, from vegetarian spanakopita oozing with spinach and feta cheese inside a flaky crust to the shrimp saganaki drowned in tomato sauce and topped with feta, olives, and wine.

Greektown 8519 North Seventh Street



Greektown has been serving Phoenix its family-favorite recipes for more than 50 years. The small restaurant is in a petite home in northern Phoenix decorated with big, square murals of Greek roads and alleyways. Shelves display mythological statues and Greek vases, but the true art is right on the menu. Greektown is the place to go for dolmades (seasoned beef and rice rolled up in grape leaves) though it still has Greek favorites like gyros, kabobs, and salads. But if you’re stuck on what to order, they’ll split two dishes in half to create one.

EXPAND Opa Life, for life. Lauren Cusimano

Opa Life Greek Café Multiple Locations



This cafe-style restaurant has a modern twist on Mediterranean plates, cocktails, and coffees. One location screams new favorite lunch spot with its large windows, garage doors, and bright colors painting the walls. The menu has classic Greek favorites with a spin, like the Greek omelet with gyro meat and cheese or an OPATIZERS combo plate with crispy spanakopita and creamy tzatziki samples. Cuisine is fresh and colorful, whether you’re going for a light Greek salad with olives, feta, and peppers mixed with either Greek salmon or shrimp, or something heavy. The coffees and drinks make Opa Life a great place to knock items off your to-do list thanks to a relaxing cafe vibe. Everyone’s order will be a colorful addition to their Instagram feed.

Nino's Greek Café 3102 North 16th Street



This neighborhood cafe in central Phoenix is the perfect spot for a refreshing Mediterranean lunch. Nino's looks and feels like a coastal cafe with the white building and blue trimming on a wraparound porch. Its menu has the classic Greek favorites of overstuffed pita and gyro platters with feta fries and skewers but also crispy falafel and tzatziki appetizers. There’s a portion of the menu with Greek twists on American classics like the Greek gyro cheesesteak — thin cut gyro meat and green peppers — and the gyro burger, a typical hamburger topped with gyro meat.

EXPAND The meat and veggies are gently covered with a thin sheet of pita to keep its warmth before reaching the table. Lauren Cusimano

Zeta’s Grill 2935 North Dysart Road, Avondale



This Greek grill is a neighborhood favorite in Avondale. In a dominantly white-walled restaurant with minimalist decorations like olive oil bottles and little potted plants, there are classic Greek favorites. The restaurant has lunch and dinner specials from falafels to beef kabob pita. Each plate is carefully arranged and camera-ready. The hummus is served in a little hollow mound with chickpeas carefully placed in the center. The kabob platter has a perfect round scoop of rice next to the grilled skewers with a little scoop of pickles, tomatoes, and onions. Zeta’s Grill is the perfect neighborhood restaurant to get a little taste of Mediterranean food and baked goods. whether you’re looking for a lunch spot for meetups or a nice dinner.

Z’s Greek 4026 East Indian School Road



Whether you want a gyro that’s overflowing with meat and toppings or a Greek salad piled high with feta cheese, Z’s Greek does not disappoint. This grab-n-go restaurant is like a taqueria but with Greek food, and is an ideal place to stop for a quick bite. Its fast food-style menu is loaded with traditional Greek favorites. Served on Styrofoam plates, gyros come with thick pita bread loaded with peppers and onions and thick-cut fries. Pair the gyro with a side plate of dolmades or crunchy, deep-fried falafels. Z’s Greek is just shy of being in Scottsdale and is ultimately a casual place where one can chow down on some Mediterranean cuisine.