10 Places With Great Loaded Fries in Metro Phoenix

There’s nothing more hedonistic than a mess load of crazy fries. It’s already French fries, and now we’re going to load them up with savory meats, oozing cheese, gobs of sauce, and who knows what else. Burger and pizza joints are loading up their menus with this shareable dish – or not, no judgment – as the demand rises for starches weighed down with zany ingredients.

From jalapeño-chili-cheese-pastrami fries to bulgogi poutine, here’s where to find loaded fries in the Valley.

The Original Lenny's Burger Multiple Locations



This beloved local burger chain has dedicated a chunk of its menu to cheesy and meaty loaded fries. The Original Lenny's Burger offers your standard chili fries and cheese fries, but things get more creative as you keep scanning. You can find bacon cheese fries, jalapeño-chili-cheese fries, ranch-bacon fries, and the menu item with the longest title, jalapeño-chili-cheese-pastrami fries.

EXPAND Behold the loaded fries at Blue Clover Distillery. Dorian Boddie

Blue Clover Distillery 7042 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale



While this Old Town Scottsdale distillery is known for its house-made spirits, its menu isn’t anything to sneeze at either. Choices of upscale pub fare at Blue Clover Distillery include green chile cheese fries – a pile of pretty crispy fries under a heap of chile con queso, cotija cheese, and green chiles. It's all topped with pico de gallo and fresh cilantro.

EXPAND The Chili Cheese Pastrami fries at Outta Bronx. Patricia Escarcega

Outta Bronx 4105 East McDowell Road



This New York-inspired, counter-service eatery and lunch spot has devoted a small section of its menu to "street" fries, i.e. inventive variations of cheesy string fries. At Outta Bronx, there’s the West Coast-inspired, jalapeño-heavy Baja fries. There's the Chili Cheese Pastrami fries, Big Tex fries with beef brisket, and the Hissy Fit – a pile of hot link, chili, pastrami, jalapeños, and melted American, cheddar, and jack cheese.

EXPAND Cholo Fries are $6 and include a big helping of fried potatoes. Samantha Pouls

Paz Cantina 330 East Roosevelt Street



Pair your craft cocktail and people watching on Roosevelt Row with some loaded fries at Paz Cantina. Under the Primeros section, you will find the Cholo Fries. Give them an order. It’s a heavy dish of house-cut fries with cheese, beans, cream, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli. It’s as beautiful as it is fun to eat.

EXPAND These loaded fries from Que Sazon are very hearty and filling. Melissa Fossum

Que Sazon Multiple Locations



This citywide favorite food truck offers up some incredible Latin-inspired food, and a hidden gem on the Que Sazon menu is an order of loaded fries. They start with crispy shoestring fries and weigh them down with your choice of slow-roasted shredded pork or grilled chicken, plus chimichurri aioli, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and house barbecue sauce.

Overhead of a huge lunch from Scottsdale Burger Bar. Chris Malloy

Scottsdale Burger Bar 23535 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale



The overtly simple Scottsdale Burger Bar knows how to put together a serving of loaded fries. They start with chunky, heartier cuts of fries, and then they go to work with generous portions of whatever topping you finally decided on. Options include Buffalo chicken, barbecue chicken, bacon burger, and chili fries.

These vegetarian-friendly loaded fries have vegetarian chili made with bulgar wheat. Short Leash Hotdogs

Short Leash Hotdogs + Rollover Doughnuts 4221 North Seventh Avenue



Hot dogs, check. Doughnuts, check. Loaded fries, check. A small section of the menu at Short Leash is devoted to this side dish, and much like the imaginative hot dogs it serves, Short Leash offers some great fry platters. Think green chili, pulled pork, bacon, and Dragon Sauce. Think a fresh version of poutine with house-made cheese curds. Short Leash even has a veggie option with vegetarian chili made using bulgar wheat, lentils, and assorted vegetables, cheddar cheese, and sour cream.

EXPAND The Philly Fries at Spinelli's Pizzeria has cheese wiz and can be delivered to you till 5 a.m. Lauren Cusimano

Spinelli’s Pizzeria 420 South Mill Avenue, #101, Tempe



This Philadelphia-themed, two-story pizza joint and bar has yes, pizza and beer, but the appetizer section of the Spinelli's menu is loaded with fries. One eye-catching order is the Philly Fries. It’s just what it sounds like. Spinelli's fills a basket with thin, crispy fries, which are then topped with Cheese Wiz, shreds of beef, onions, and salt and pepper. Yes, it’s a Philly cheese steak sandwich emptied onto a pile of fries.

EXPAND One of Welcome Diner's signature fry plates on wooden benches. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Welcome Diner 929 East Pierce Street



There are some inventive orders over at Welcome Diner. Aside from the fun breakfast sandwiches, the fries plates are pretty exciting, too. Check out the poutine fries with cheddar cheese and their excellent country gravy. Or pork fries with pulled pork, slaw, and Carolina barbecue slaw; or Jack Fries, switching out the pulled pork for vegan jackfruit.

The Bulgogi Poutine fries from Bao Chow at Yucca Tap Room are insanely good. Bao Chow at Yucca Tap Room

Bao Chow at Yucca Tap Room 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe



Yucca Tap Room has a lot of fun changing up food and keeping things fresh, but they’d probably have a mutiny on their hands if they ever took the Bulgogi Poutine off the Bao Chow menu. This incredibly aromatic "dish" is a hearty pile of seasoned fries topped with Korean marinated rib eye, kimchi, sambal aioli, and lots of green onion. You can also opt for tots. (Note: Temporarily closed.)

Editor's note: This story was originally published on September 6, 2018. It was updated on July 13, 2020.