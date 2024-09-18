Headed north to wine country? Here's where to sip, eat and stay

But over the last two decades, a different kind of treasure unearthed from the Arizona soil has transformed the region — namely the towns of Cottonwood, Jerome and Clarkdale — from a mining domain into a wine destination.
An easy drive from Phoenix, the Verde Valley, one of three American Viticultural Areas in Arizona, has become a draw for tourists hailing from near and far. Events like the upcoming Sedona Wine Festival on Sept. 28 and 29, and Walkin' on Main festival in Cottonwood on Nov. 9, celebrate the crop and those who champion Arizona wine.
The other two AVAs are located in the southern part of the state in Sonoita and Willcox. About 75% of those who come to explore Arizona wine country visit the Verde Valley, with the majority making the drive from metro Phoenix, says Paula Woolsey, president of the Verde Valley Wine Consortium.
Amenities that predate the wine presence jump-started the Verde Valley’s appeal. When Woosley moved there 40 years ago, most of downtown Cottonwood was boarded up, she recalls. But Sedona has long been a destination for tourism, with its natural beauty, followed by restaurants and hotels, drawing visitors from around the world.
This enabled the Verde Valley to grow its wine destination cachet faster than the rural and rustic AVAs in the south,
“We didn’t have wine but we had the infrastructure in place,” Woosley says. “Visitors could be guaranteed paved roads, restaurants and places to stay.”
In 2009, tasting rooms for Caduceus Cellars opened in Jerome and Arizona Stronghold Vineyards in Cottonwood, giving people the opportunity to explore the wines and walkable areas. Soon, more wineries were opening tasting rooms.
Twenty years ago there were only 12 wineries in the state. Today, there are nearly 30 wineries and tasting rooms in the Verde Valley alone, within an Arizona wine industry that has become a $351 million economic powerhouse, according to a 2023 study for the Arizona Department of Tourism.
Over the years, the wines have won international awards, which has helped raise the visibility and credibility of the local industry.
“We’re not a bunch of hippies trying to be California at all,” Woolsey says. “We are bottling liquid landscapes, a snapshot of a moment here in Arizona.”
If you’re planning to drive north to wine country, here’s a Verde Valley guide to get you on your way.
Where to taste
There are dozens of tasting rooms poised to whet your whistle, but here are a few great starting points.
Arizona Stronghold Vineyards
1023 N. Main St., Cottonwood
The first tasting room in downtown Cottonwood celebrates its 15th year of treating guests to sips made with grapes from its vineyard as well as others throughout the state. Scan Arizona Stronghold's binder of flights for options spanning all shades of vino while playing board games or enjoying the street scene at the prime couch seating near the window. Favorites like the Dayden Rose, Dala Chard and Dala Cab may be familiar since they have spots on grocery store shelves here. But there are more rare finds like the Bayshan red blend and wines from the Site Archive label that are worthy of trying.
Rubrix Wines
1040 N. Main St., Cottonwood
Over the last 25-ish years, Verde Valley-raised Corey Turnbull has held nearly every winery and vineyard job in this region. When he opened the Rubrix Wines tasting room at the start of this year, it gave the Arizona wine veteran the long-awaited opportunity to strut his own stuff. Turnbull’s minimalist philosophy means the character of the grapes he sources from Arizona vineyards are allowed to shine under his gentle guidance. This is demonstrated in the Dos Padres Malvasia Bianca that presents more citrus and mineral than floral, and the Mohave red blend’s fresh rhubarb, strawberry and black tea that flaunt the Rhone varietals that grow exceptionally well here. Turnbull has a backstory for every wine, so if he’s onsite, ask him to share a few. The tasting room features plush seating and the Main Street patio is perfect for people watching. Turnbull’s wife and business partner Hayley Meyer, also from the Verde Valley, manages the tasting room and their daughter Shayla Meyer designed many of the labels that grace the bottles.
Southwest Wine Center
601 W. Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale
Home of Yavapai College’s oenology and viticulture program, this teaching winery is nestled amid a 13-acre vineyard planted and tended to by students, several of which have gone on to start their own wineries over the last decade. Southwest Wine Center students not only make the wine but also pour and talk about the wines with guests, hence the tasting experience being a bit more personalized and the requirement for reservations. The flight selections change often but it’s a great way to taste the future of the industry and help out the next generation of wine industry professionals. The wines are pretty good, too. Program director Michael Pierce grew up in Phoenix and studied the craft at the University of California, Davis, and Washington State University — the Harvards of wine education — and handles winemaking duties for his family’s wineries Saeculum Cellars and Bodega Pierce, the latter of which has a tasting room, also in Clarkdale.
Chateau Tumbleweed Winery
1151 AZ-89A, Clarkdale
What it lacks in space, this cozy and fun joint makes up for in easy-going charm. Located on the highway between Jerome and Cottonwood, Chateau Tumbleweed offers a dog-friendly patio with panoramic views and inside, a chill and unpretentious vibe. There are designated flights flaunting whites, roses and reds, but you can build your own from any wine on the list. Spanning light and poolside-worthy whites to big and bold reds, there's something for everyone. Journalist-turned-winemaker Joe Bechard — who also makes the wares for other area wineries — offers dozens of wines at any given time. If any bottles that are not on the flight list happen to be open and on the bar, you can incorporate those into your flight as well. The fun labels featuring creative artistic uses of tumbleweeds are designed by co-owner Kris Pothier, who is also Bechard's wife.
D.A. Ranch
1901 Dancing Apache Road, Cornville
From the flawless fountain and serene pond that greets you at the parking lot to the picnic benches and lounging chairs dispersed throughout the property’s 170 acres, D.A. Ranch inspires visions of a winery you’d find in Sonoma or Paso Robles. Whether you opt for the dry Willow White blend made with seyval blanc — one of the grapes grown on its nine-acre estate vineyard — or the big and bold estate Tannat, it’ll be a perfect pairing to go with the idyllic setting of lush lawns, shade trees and glistening brooks.
Vino Zona
1012 N. Main St., Cottonwood
369 Main St,. Jerome
336 AZ-179, Suite A207, Sedona
If you’re seeking an efficient way to taste, this tasting room has you covered. Since much of Arizona wine is produced in smaller batches, lists at Vino Zona's three locations change regularly. But you can count on roughly a dozen wines representing smaller houses like Laramita Cellars, 1764 Vineyards and Birds and Barrels Vineyard. Vino Zona exclusives are made specially for the tasting room by the Southwest Wine Center and Flying Leap Vineyards. Each shop doubles as an art gallery, adding to the charm.
Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room
158 Main St., Jerome
The original tasting room of Grammy Award-winning musician, winemaker and Jerome resident Maynard James Keenan’s Caduceus empire, this hip spot offers Merkin, Four Eight Wineworks and the canned wine lineup Queen B. Looking for souvenirs or gifts for the Tool fan in your life? The tasting room doubles as a huge retail space for all things Caduceus and Caduceus-adjacent from clothing and accessories to decor and food, making it easy to sip while shopping.
Where to eat
While there are plenty of solid restaurants in Old Town Cottonwood and Jerome, there are also several wineries and tasting rooms with full kitchens onsite that satiate with more than crackers, dried fruit or a premade cheese plate. Here's where to eat.
Pillsbury Wine Co.
315 S. Willard St., Cottonwood
Filmmaker-turned-winemaker Sam Pillsbury has been an Arizona wine powerhouse for decades. When he moved his tasting room from Main Street into a former house just outside of Old Town, he took full advantage of the kitchen and separate rooms, which offer lots of lounging options in settings that resemble cozy living rooms and well-appointed nooks. Pillsbury Wine Co. offers meat, cheese and vegan board options, but the best bet lies with the monthly chef’s specials. Among recent offerings: warming vegetable-packed minestrone, an elegant individual-sized take on the old school green bean casserole and a hearty sandwich packed with hickory smoked shredded pork, applewood bacon, provolone, avocado, roasted hatch chiles and microgreens.
DA Vines Vineyards Wine & Bistro
705 N. Main St. Suite A, Cottonwood
Walk into this tasting room that looks more like a family-friendly restaurant and grab a seat at the bar, by a table or on the couch to pair a tasting with thoughtful plates from the lengthy menu. DA Vines Vineyards Wine & Bistro's shareable lineup offers unexpected options such as cassoulet with shredded duck confit and huge mushroom caps stuffed with elk, wild boar and bison. Steak frites, chicken braised in an herbed white wine sauce and short rib bourguignon are among the entrees. Basque cheesecake and bread pudding adorned with sea-salted cognac caramel and Tahitian vanilla whipped cream may convince you to order dessert first. Before hitting the road on your way home, fuel up on Sunday brunch served from 11 to 3 p.m.
Page Springs Cellars
1500 N. Page Springs Road, Cornville
One of the first tasting rooms in the Verde Valley and one of the biggest attractions for decades, this vineyard-winery-tasting room-bistro overlooks Oak Creek and offers picturesque views of water and lush greenery. Give yourself time to peruse Page Springs' lengthy menu of wine flights and food that arrive in a handy binder. Choose a flight of whites and pinks, reds or a combo to sip while deciding whether to nosh on truffle kettle chips or offerings from the loaded charcuterie boards. Brick-oven pizzas boast hearty and savory options alongside a sweeter fig and prosciutto pie finished with arugula and white truffle oil. You can also order your meal picnic-style to take to the outdoor patio down by the creek. Be on the lookout for daily specials.
Cove Mesa Vineyard Winery & Tasting Room
1210 S. Western Drive, Cornville
Whether you take a seat at the bar or settle with friends in the expansive sit-down dining area, it’s easy to spend the day sipping on the half-dozen pre-set flights, making your own by combining your choice of 2-ounce pours or committing to a 6-ounce glass of your favorite. Cove Mesa's food menu offers enough to soak everything up with substantial boards boasting smoked duck, brie and even vegan options. There are pizzas, entree-sized salads and hearty chef specials. If you crave something sweet, ask about a decadent homemade chocolate truffle.
Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria
770 N. Verde Heights Drive, Cottonwood
This Italian eatery atop a hill overlooking downtown is rock star winemaker Maynard James Keenan’s eye-catching contribution to the Cottonwood wine scene. Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria is surrounded by vineyards and the production facility is mere steps away from the restaurant with an outdoor dining space that grants a 270-degree view of the Valley. Take the rustic tram to the top, but you may wish to walk the stairs in preparation for any indulgence that follows. There are pre-built wine flights but with wines available by the taste in addition to the glass and bottle, it’s easy to build your own or switch between tastes and glasses with whatever you order off the food menu. Housemade pasta finds its way into creative takes like the Merkin Mac & Cheese that’s composed of prickly pear-infused pasta tossed in a pancetta-mascarpone cream sauce and finished with a dusting of beet powder, and ribbon-shaped tagliolini served with Arizona grass-fed beef ragu. There are wood-oven pizzas, the famous lasagna cupcakes and the even more famous gelato that you order by the pint or half-pint. A short stroll down the hill on Main Street, sister restaurant Four 8 Fried Chicken offers up Keenan’s fried chicken recipe alongside his wines and sparkling mead.
Where to stay
The Tavern Hotel
904 N. Main St., Cottonwood
With its sunny yellow trim and stone facade, The Tavern Hotel is hard to miss just a few steps back from the main drag. Boasting 41 guestrooms, five cottages and a penthouse, this 1925 building has been painstakingly preserved and in 2011 debuted as the hotel it is today. The spacious rooms offer plush bedding, ample seating and refrigerators. Following a day of tasting, soak up the cool night air on your room’s balcony or head down to the firepit to soak. After checking in, stroll to neighboring The Tavern Grille for your complimentary cocktail and in the morning, cross the street to Crema Craft Kitchen & Bar for your complimentary continental breakfast.
The Iron Horse Inn
1034 N Main St., Cottonwood
This 1930’s motel has a colorful history with several iterations over the decades. A complete remodel in recent years has made The Iron Horse Inn a comfy spot to lay your head in the heart of Old Town. The rooms are efficient, but what they lack in spaciousness they make up for in amenities, with mini fridges, microwaves, free bottled water and DirecTV, among them. The center courtyard is a nice spot to wind down with a bottle you picked up earlier that day and compare notes with your fellow guests.
The Clinkscale
309 Main St., Jerome
If you can snag one of the six rooms or the spacious penthouse at this charming historic boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Jerome, you’ll be in for a treat. Built in 1899, The Clinkscale was restored in 2020, giving it a chic and contemporary vibe while still respecting the original architecture. The hotel is part of the Haunted Group hospitality company responsible for hotels and restaurants throughout Jerome and Cottonwood such as The Tavern Hotel, Pizzeria Bocce and the legendary Nic’s Italian Steak & Crab House, so expect perks at its sister establishments with your stay. The restaurant on the ground floor offers breakfast to dinner satisfaction, a solid cocktail list and an Arizona beer flight, should your palate need a break from the grape.
What to know
Outside of Old Town Cottonwood, the Verde Valley doesn’t lend itself to stumbling upon a bevy of wineries. Having an idea of the tasting rooms you want to hit and planning a route is recommended. The Verde Valley Wine Trail app will come in handy.
Some tasting rooms, especially the popular ones, require reservations, especially on the weekend.
Year-round, the area is busy with in-state, out-of-state and out-of-country visitors and locals sipping, noshing and soaking up the vibe. Weekdays tend to be a lot less crowded, although some tasting rooms aren’t open every day.
The ride-hailing market isn’t nearly as robust here so that’s something to keep in mind as you sample.
It's okay to spit. Really. If you don’t see a dump bucket or if the only one you do see is at the opposite end of the bar or amid other tasters, ask the person pouring if there’s another bucket you can use for that purpose. Asking for a plastic cup works too.
Not only does spitting keep your palate fresh, you’re more likely to accurately recall which wines you truly like, not to mention help maintain the ability to drive safely. And, your tasting room attendants will appreciate serving sober guests who aren’t quaffing down samples and brazenly demanding more just to keep their buzz on.
All wineries will ship within Arizona, so if you really like something you toted back home and crave it again, no problem. Some tasting rooms will waive the tasting fee with a wine purchase. If you are sipping with someone you don’t mind sharing the same glass with, splitting a tasting is an economical idea.
With a laid-back vibe, great restaurants, an abundance of outdoor activity options and wineries that are turning heads, a trip to Verde Valley makes for a fun weekend filled with wine.