Too Much to Drink Last Night? 10 Great Hangover Dishes in Metro Phoenix

Life’s tough but being hung over while you’re living it makes it even tougher. Whatever your symptoms, however, there are a number of foods that can help you out. Meats, fruits, vegetables, oats, soups, and loads of caffeine can bail you out of hangover hell, and they’re usually good for you to boot.

Avocados, salmon, and of course, eggs, are found in dishes inside breakfast and brunch spots throughout the Valley, and if you’re really desperate, there are some decent Bloody Marys in this burg as well.

Now grab your shades and put on a fresh shirt — we’re going out.

The avocado toast from The Grand has the power to bring you back. Jackie Mercandetti

Avocado Smash + Toast at The Grand

718 North Central Avenue

Downtown’s best train station-themed eatery and bar has a simple breakfast menu — as in, three items. But one of them happens to be the Avocado Smash + Toast. The Grand serves up two slices of Noble bread are piled high with smashed avocado and topped with a hard-boiled egg, sunflower sprouts and Maldon sea salt. Avocados are high in potassium — excellent for that dehydration you’re feeling. Plus, the egg has a lot of cysteine, which can increase your body’s production of the antioxidant glutathione — also great for hangover symptoms.

EXPAND Soul Modern AZ Cuisine's version of an eggs Benedict is "Eggs Jared" — and it's packed with cysteine. Melissa Campana

Eggs Jared at Soul Modern AZ Cuisine

7615 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

Again, eggs are high in cysteine, and the name of the game when it comes to a painful morning after. And if you want a plate full of eggs, eggs Benedict is the way to go. At Soul Modern AZ Cuisine, they call it the Eggs Jared — an Arizona-style house version of the classic breakfast dish. Think two English muffin halves with tomato, bacon, basted eggs, and the best part, jalapeño cheese sauce and avocado, then sided with roasted potatoes. You’ll be walking out better than you walked in.

EXPAND The menudo from Taquitos Jalisco can alleviate some symptoms. Kat Simonovic

Menudo at Taquitos Jalisco

1052 West Broadway Road, Mesa

This family-owned Mexican eatery might be known for tacos, but they also happen to have a favorite hangover remedy — menudo. The soup at Taquitos Jalisco will give you the right amount of perspiration on the forehead, and the authentic restaurant décor will definitely distract you from your headache. Served with tortillas, the meal of menudo will definitely put you in the mood for a good afternoon nap.

The Berry Beet Juice Bar's Pretty Pink Pitaya is both pretty and a life saver. Courtesy of Berry Beet Juice Bar

Pretty Pink Pitaya at the Berry Beet Juice Bar

4206 East Chandler Boulevard, #9

It’s hard to choose from the three bowl options at The Berry Beat Juice Bar. Each one comes with a thick smoothie base with fresh toppings and organic ingredients. But the Pretty Pink Pitaya might be your most visually attractive option. This hot pink bowl is loaded with blended pitaya, strawberry, banana, and guava juice base. It’s topped with strawberries, bananas, kiwi, granola, coconut flakes, and your choice of agave or honey. Bananas are loaded with potassium, and the rest is just good. What’s more, they also have ginger shots in case of any nausea and juices loaded with hangover-friendly ingredients like spinach, orange, banana, and more ginger.

EXPAND Tofu and sweet potatoes fill this breakfast burrito at Liberty Market, all for our hung over vegan pals. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Smothered Vegan Breakfast Burrito at Liberty Market

230 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

For our vegan friends, it’s not all eggs and other protein suggestions. Therefore, the Smothered Vegan Breakfast Burrito at Liberty Market might be the answer for a nasty hangover. The breakfast burrito is a flour tortilla packed with scrambled tofu and vegetables (usually diced sweet potatoes) and sautéed with peppers, and onions, and tomatillo — plus it’s all smothered with tomatillo and chile pequin sauces. It’s filling, it's pretty, and the sweet potatoes offer you some much-needed vitamin A, magnesium, and potassium.

EXPAND The Spanish omelet is light and fluffy at Kay’s Kafe, even if you're not. Nina Tinsley

Spanish Omelette at Kay’s Kafe

3401 South 43rd Avenue

Again with the eggs, we know, but they can be almost a cure-all for a bad morning after a night of drinking. An omelet is loaded with eggs, which means you can get on with the rest of your day. The Spanish Omelette at Kay's Kafe is three eggs wrapped around green chile, tomatoes, onion and cheddar cheese. Plus, the side of hashbrowns and toast (we recommend the raisin) makes for some good extra fillers, and there’s pretty good coffee, too.

EXPAND The Spice-Sea Burrito at Pokitrition has salmon to pack you with omega-3 fatty acids. Lauren Cusimano

Spice-Sea Burrito at Pokitrition

Multiple Locations

Sometimes when you wake up after a hazy night out, all you want to do is eat. And the sushi burritos at Pokitrition will help you do just that. Listed on the menu as one of the Best Poke Signatures, the Spice-Sea Burrito is a heavy, delicious order. The OG Arizona Sushi Burrito features spicy tuna, marinated tuna, spicy surimi crab, jalapeños, onion, Sriracha aioli sauce, red cabbage, cilantro, green onions, and crispy wontons. Salmon of course is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which decreases inflammation, which will leave you feeling fine — if not full. Plus the whole thing is pretty high in sodium, which can help you rehydrate.

EXPAND The Tantanmen Ramen at Sosoba gives you spice and a new outlook on life. Lauren Cusimano

Tantanmen Ramen at SoSoba

214 West Roosevelt Street

Ramen is fun to eat when you’re hung over — it’s warm, delicious, there’s not a lot of chewing, and you can blame your sweating on something other than drinking to excess. SoSoba offers a number of fun ramen options, but the Tantanmen Ramen packs a little heat. You’ll be served a steaming bowl of ramen noodles in spicy miso pork broth, hoison ground pork, sautéed greens, sesame seeds, menma, scallions, and a soft egg. In case you forgot, the egg is rich in cysteine, and the rest is just good. You can also add chicken, beef, pork belly, carnitas, tofu, mushrooms, or saku tuna — good high-protein options for replacing some amino acids.

EXPAND The Greenie at Nekter Juice Bar puts back in what you puked out. Zach Fowle

The Greenie at Nekter Juice Bar

Multiple Locations

Sometimes food just doesn’t sound good on a bad morning after. That’s when a good juice can step in, and if it alleviates your symptoms, all the better. The Greenie at Nekter Juice Bar is their signature blend of parsley, spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, lemon, and apple. It’s nutrient rich (especially the folate-heavy spinach), pretty, and pretty tasty. Plus if you’re in the mood for one more, we recommend the Toxin Flush — a parsley, spinach, apple, lemon, and ginger juice order that help rid your body of toxins in the blood and liver, and the ginger will help with any nausea.

EXPAND Wagyu steak and eggs at SumoMaya's bottomless brunch is the perfect pairing for a painful morning. Jackie Mercandetti

Wagyu Steak + Eggs at SumoMaya

6560 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

This place is known for their bottomless brunch, and the early crowd probably holds a few hurting patrons ready to eat their way out of a hangover. If heading to SumoMaya after a night out, we suggest the Wagyu Steak + Eggs — sizzling steak with poached eggs and coconut miso sauce. Eggs are always good in these cases, plus the protein helps with replenishing some amino acids in your body. It’s the perfect pairing for a painful morning.