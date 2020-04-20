Five Cannabis Meal Ideas for Your 4/20 at Home

If you’re spending April 20 at home — and it looks like we all are — you can still treat yourself to something special on this special day. A number of easy recipes have been gifted to home cooks and cannabis users from big names like Bon Appetit and Vice’s Bong Appetit, which call for healthy amounts of weed. And, it’s assumed you already have a favorite weed butter recipe.

You don't have to be a doctor green thumb or a gourmet to create some of these recommended dishes incorporating cannabis. You just need an open mind … and maybe a working oven.

EXPAND Kyle Brinker/Unsplash

Breakfast Weed Glazed Doughnuts



If you want your eyes to glaze over over your homemade glaze, try this recipe from The Cannabis School. These weed glazed doughnuts allow home cooks to infuse both the glaze and the doughnut itself. You need cannabis-infused milk and butter, as well as a stand mixer and doughnut cutter. Make up to 18 doughnuts, and maybe take the rest of the day off.

EXPAND Hermes Rivera/Unsplash

Lunch Green Macaroni and Cheese Recipe



Of course, something on this list has to be green. Try this green macaroni and cheese recipe from Vice’s Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking With Weed. The green comes from the baby spinach, parsley, basil, and two tablespoons of infused butter. All the vegetables and cheese get mixed with a pound of elbow macaroni, spread in a 13-inch baking dish, and stuck in the oven till golden brown.

EXPAND Pylz Works/Unsplash

Snack Marijuana Popcorn



No one said you needed to devote your three squares entirely to the 4/20 gods. Maybe you’re simply looking for a treat — which is where we recommend marijuana popcorn. The smell alone is a comfort, like walking into a movie theater or old bar, and the comfort afterward is well … you’ll soon see. MarijuanaBreak is here with an easy recipe. Start with a saucepan over medium-high heat. Throw in your choice of oil, popcorn kernels, salt, a tablespoon of butter, and a tablespoon of weed butter. Move the pan over the burner till mostly popped, then drizzle an additional tablespoon of melted weed butter — and maybe more salt for taste.

EXPAND Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash

Dinner Cannabis Garlic and Rosemary Pork Chops



Whether hosting a marijuana-themed dinner party or just cooking for one, a hearty yet cannabis-infused meal can be easy to do. You don't have to be chef Andrea Drummer of Original Cannabis Café, but you probably can make this entree from Eat Your Cannabis. You’ll need four pork chops, herbs and spices like salt, pepper, garlic, some weed butter, and cannaoil — cannabis and olive oil. You essentially season the chops, mix and brush on the rest, and put everything into the over.

EXPAND Yulia Khlebnikova/Unsplash

Dessert Ice Cream with CBD Caramel Sauce



Got some ice cream, CBD oil, and a few other ingredients lying around? Try making this CBD caramel sauce from Bon Appetit. The recipe calls for sugar, heavy cream, butter, vanilla extract, kosher salt, and full-spectrum CBD oil — which you are to stir into the caramel “until mixture is emulsified.” The caramel is also good for up to two weeks.