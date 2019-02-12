Free Food Alert: CB Live Will Give Away Free Lunches Tomorrow

Whoever said there was no such thing as a free lunch didn't think of a recently opened music venue and restaurant in north Phoenix. Desert Ridge's CB Live is offering 1,000 free lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13. Lunch options include roasted vegetable wraps, grilled chicken sandwiches, hummus and pita, turkey wraps, soup, salads, and more.
Don't have time to dine in for lunch at CB Live? No problem. The free option is available for takeout, too. But there is one catch. You must come in person, and call in orders are not permitted. And of course, the offer only applies while supplies last.
The incentive here, we're sure, is for deal seekers to also scope out CB Live. The spot claims to be good place to set up a business meeting, have a corporate lunch, or get-together with friends. With 75 years of experience in hospitality, the restaurant aims to offer patrons chef-driven comfort food with a healthy twist. The kids' menu makes it a feasible option for families to grab lunch during the day as well.
Beyond that, there are unexpected good surprises at CB Live.
The restaurant is separated into two sides by a retractable, soundproof sky wall. On one side, there is a full-service eatery and bar that offers a 270-degree view of the stage. At night, the vibe caters to adults. It becomes a fun refuge for suburbanites who crave a real date night and want to stay out late at the bar and enjoy performances from acts typically seen in downtown. The nightly entertainment lineup includes comedy acts, musicals, local bands, and acoustic performances.
Later this year, CB Live plans to feature stand-up from Josh Wolf, Carlos Mencia, Gilbert Gottfried, and others, but for now, you can just enjoy a guilt-free veggie wrap.
For more information, visit CB Live's website.
