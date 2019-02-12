Free Food Alert: CB Live Will Give Away Free Lunches Tomorrow

Whoever said there was no such thing as a free lunch didn't think of a recently opened music venue and restaurant in north Phoenix. Desert Ridge's CB Live is offering 1,000 free lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13. Lunch options include roasted vegetable wraps, grilled chicken sandwiches, hummus and pita, turkey wraps, soup, salads, and more.

Don't have time to dine in for lunch at CB Live? No problem. The free option is available for takeout, too. But there is one catch. You must come in person, and call in orders are not permitted. And of course, the offer only applies while supplies last.