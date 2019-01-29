Keep Calm and Drink On: CBD Hemp Water Is Hitting Shelves in Arizona

If you need a subtle way to chill out and stay hydrated throughout your day, we have good news. A new line of cannabidiol-hemp-infused waters under the brand name Alkaline88 are hitting the shelves in early 2019 from the Scottsdale-based Alkaline Water Company.

New Alkaline88 products include hemp-derived CBD-infused water, vitamin-infused CBD water with vitamin B12 and chlorophyll, vitamin-based energy water, sparkling CBD water, and naturally flavored water with choices like watermelon, blackberry lemon, blood orange, and peach mango.