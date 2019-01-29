 


The newest lifestyle water to hit the scene from Alkaline88 — Alkaline Water Company’s flagship product.EXPAND
The newest lifestyle water to hit the scene from Alkaline88 — Alkaline Water Company’s flagship product.
Courtesy of Alkaline Water Company

Keep Calm and Drink On: CBD Hemp Water Is Hitting Shelves in Arizona

Bri Valdivia | January 29, 2019 | 8:00am
If you need a subtle way to chill out and stay hydrated throughout your day, we have good news. A new line of cannabidiol-hemp-infused waters under the brand name Alkaline88 are hitting the shelves in early 2019 from the Scottsdale-based Alkaline Water Company.

New Alkaline88 products include hemp-derived CBD-infused water, vitamin-infused CBD water with vitamin B12 and chlorophyll, vitamin-based energy water, sparkling CBD water, and naturally flavored water with choices like watermelon, blackberry lemon, blood orange, and peach mango.

For the unfamiliar, the naturally flavored and infused waters don't contain any tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — so they will not get you "high." Cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD, is extracted from hemp and available for purchase to those without medical marijuana cards in Arizona.

“We are thrilled to introduce our customers to these new products and are excited to reach an entirely new clientele with our naturally flavored, infused, and sparkling waters,” Alkaline Water Company president and CEO Richard A. Wright says in a press release. “In addition to our current retail customers, we’re also hoping to expand into natural food stores with these products.”

The CBD water will hit shelves in 2019 in stores like Walmart, CVS, Safeway, and Albertsons, and eventually in Sprouts and Whole Foods. In the meantime, CBD is available from various suppliers over the counter to take in tinctures, vape, or apply topically.

And one pro tip: We recommend always doing your research before trying a new supplement or product.

