Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix

The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
But the well-known hangout spot, which debuted in September of 2018, is undergoing some changes as it embarks on its fifth year in business. Natural wine seller Sauvage Bottle Shop and Gather PHX, which sells plants and locally-sourced gifts, will move out soon.
When Kell Duncan opened The Churchill with business partner Hartley Rodie in 2018, they hoped to offer an incubator for small businesses who wished to test out their concepts with less of an investment than traditional brick-and-mortar shops.
The businesses were required to sign five year leases to help secure the bank loan. Many of those same businesses are completing their leases in 2023.
Infruition, which still serves brightly colored smoothie bowls and drinks with toppings like sliced strawberries, mangoes, and gooey peanut butter. Freak Brothers Pizza continues to offer piping hot pies made with organic dough from an electric oven that reaches up to 900 degrees.
And while The Brill Line and So Far So Good, the two bars that anchor the space, are now owned by The Churchill, every other concept inside the space has its own tenant.
"We plan to sit down and do a temperature check in February or March to see what the plan for each of these businesses is," Duncan says. "We weren't able to advertise or open up applications for the Sauvage or Gather PHX spaces this time around because they were filled organically, but we hope to do so in the future if other tenants want to leave. There are lots of people who would love to be a part of this space."
"The goal has always been to focus on small business. As an owner, if you come in and try something and it doesn't work, your life is not over and you don't have to file for bankruptcy," Duncan says.
The collective closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, reopening in October of the same year. Duncan describes that period as "very touch and go for a while."
He and his management team are excited to be on the other side of the closures and looking ahead to 2023, he says. Phoenicians can expect updated furniture, a refreshed layout, and lots of events in the new year.
"The Churchill is a collection of ideas that we picked up in different cities: London, San Francisco, San Diego. But we've really grown since opening in Phoenix," Duncan says. "We're always working to get better and asking how we can best support the community."
The Churchill901 North First Street
