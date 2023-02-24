Chef Patience Ogunbanjo Launches Her New Nigerian Food Truck Lasgidi Cafe

When Patience Ogunbanjo moved to Phoenix in 2016, she couldn't find a single Nigerian restaurant in the city. She quickly realized there was "lack of diverse food options," in her new community and decided to do something about it.



Patience Ogunbanjo, also known as Chef Patty, launches her food truck in Phoenix.



Jollof rice is Nigerian staple.

"That's how the food truck was born," she says. The food truck's tagline is "Nigerian food, but make it for everyone."



Her signature staple is jollof rice, which Ogunbanjo says is "like the heartbeat of West Africa." It is a one-pot dish that is cooked with the "Nigerian trifecta," which she describes as "a mixture of red bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions that are blended down and cooked with various West African spices."



"It is a sweet fried donut prepared with some yeast and a little bit of nutmeg," Ogunbanjo says. She likes to add vanilla extract and sugar too. "It takes tons of skills and practice to make puff puffs since we don't use any apparatuses to create the round shape."



A popular savory dish, suya, is another favorite. It is a thinly sliced beef dish traditionally served on skewers.



"It is a food you would often find sold on the side of the street with raw onions and tomatoes," she says. She has decided to remix the dish and add a little Southwest flair by creating tacos with the same delicious beef marinaded with a peanut spice rub.





Suya tacos are a variation of Nigerian street food.

Ogunbanjo feels a calling to share her culture and its food with Phoenix.



"It's my purpose in life to showcase the country," she says. "Food is something that always brings people together and the awareness of that community always drives me and fuels my passion. It's like my light that keeps my blood going and keeps me pumping."



Lasgidi Cafe Soft opening weekend:

Friday, February 24 at Base Arizona, 1050 West Ray Road, Chandler

Saturday, February 25 at Cactus Taproom, 20429 North Lake Pleasant Road, #104, Peoria

