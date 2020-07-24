 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Barrio Cafe, 16th Street near East Thomas Road.EXPAND
Barrio Cafe, 16th Street near East Thomas Road.
Lynn Trimble

Barrio Cafe Is Reopening After a Pandemic Pause

Lynn Trimble | July 24, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Barrio Café reopens at 11 a.m. today, after being temporarily shuttered since March 16 due to public health concerns. The restaurant will offer in-store lunch and dinner, as well as no-contact delivery and takeout.

The menu will be smaller, with a new twist.

“My food got a little bolder and spicier,” says Silvana Salcido Esparza, the chef who launched Barrio Café with business partner Wendy Gruber in 2002.

Related Stories

Esparza had hoped to wait until COVID-19 cases waned before reopening. “I’m opening now, much to my dismay,” she says. “I have to open because there’s no more money left.”

Typically, the restaurant seats 75 people, but she’s cut that in half to allow for social distancing.

“I took out a lot of tables, and if we can keep it filled then we’ll be okay,” she says. “If not, I’ll hang up my gloves and go to Baja for a few years.”

Esparza has already closed one restaurant because of the financial impacts of COVID-19. On April 18, she shuttered Barrio Café Gran Reserva, which first opened on Grand Avenue in 2016. In May, the James Beard Foundation announced that Esparza is a finalist for this year's Best Chef, Southwest award.

In recent months, Esparza has kept busy working with volunteers to feed community members and health care workers impacted by the pandemic.

Now she's wondering whether Barrio Cafe will survive the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“If I don’t get the support," Esparza says, "I can’t sustain the restaurant."

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.