Chef Stacey Weber to open Amelia's micro-cafe in Gilbert

The Scottsdale restaurant will bring its "clean, whole foods" to a new East Valley location.
July 30, 2024
Chef Stacey Weber has been cooking for Valley clients since 2007. Now, she's bringing Amelia's to Gilbert.
Amelia’s by EAT is a beloved staple for coffee, breakfast foods and goods in Scottsdale, and now, a new version of the cafe is coming to Gilbert.

Starting in mid-August, Amelia’s will operate a cafe inside Kiln Gilbert, a creative, boutique coworking space that can accommodate teams ranging from one to 100. Amelia’s will also cater events at Kiln.

“We can’t wait to be a part of the Kiln Gilbert,” says Amelia's founder and chef Stacey Weber. “We love the concept and the overall vibe. It’s a perfect place to extend Amelia's brand to the East Valley.”

Regan McLain, Kiln’s Director of Experience had been searching for a cafe operator for Kiln Gilbert and inquired about partnering with Amelia’s. Weber toured Kiln a few weeks later and the duo both saw the potential in collaborating.

“Kiln creates spaces that foster community,” McLain says. “Our goal was to find a local food operator with a similar mindset that would fit into that environment. We are so excited for Amelia's to bring their passion for good quality ingredients and meaningful experiences through food to Kiln.”

Weber’s roots in the culinary world started long before Amelia’s. She launched her personal chef business in 2007 with in-home meal prep and catering. In 2015, she opened her first storefront, EAT, a custom catering, prepared meals and grab-n-go concept. Since 2015, Weber also built and managed the culinary department for the Arizona Cardinals.

Operating by the philosophy “eat well, feel good,” Amelia’s emphasizes locally sourced ingredients and carefully curated dishes while delivering fresh coffee and goods daily. Amelia’s brand promises its customers house-made syrups, sustainably-made wines and organic produce whenever possible.

"I was inspired to create Amelia's out of a personal quest for the perfect dining experience — a place where you could enjoy clean, whole foods and leave feeling good inside and out,” Weber says. “Amelia's is where friends and families can gather in a relaxed and refined atmosphere.”

Additionally, Amelia’s coffees and teas are sourced from Phoenix-based Cult Artisan Beverage Co. Amelia’s also collaborates with local brands including Crow’s Dairy, Noble Bread, Alaskan Pride Seafood and more.

The restaurant’s name comes from Weber’s grandmother, Alma Amelia Weber. Growing up, Weber would join her family in Alaska during the summer months. She spent many days preparing elaborate meals for the whole family alongside her grandmother.

Today, Weber channels her grandmother’s values of crafting hand-made meals and making memories with friends and family through Amelia’s.

“Amelia’s is a place where clean, whole foods meet great meals and fine wine,” Weber said. “I created it in Scottsdale, and now I'm thrilled to bring the Amelia's essence to the East Valley.”

Amelia's at Kiln

Opening in August
2162 E. Williams Field Road, #1, Gilbert
